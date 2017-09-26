“Be Here Now!”

That was the title of a book written in 1971 by Richard Alpert, known to many as Ram Dass. He was a former Harvard professor who became a spiritual teacher. He’s almost 90 now and lives somewhere in Maui but I think he still teaches and writes about life, death, and the “now” and makes an occasional public appearance.

When asked if he could sum up his life's message, he once replied, "I help people as a way to work on myself, and I work on myself to help people...”

I suppose I could say the same.

As many of you know, I write much about my life experiences and I do so for two reasons:

I must. I express myself more effectively when I write than when I speak. I can do the latter but the former comes so much easier for me.

Furthermore, I find, when I seek to help others, I actually succeed in helping myself. And, I need help.

Eckhart Tolle came along later and wrote “The Power of Now.” He became much more widely known than Ram Dass because Oprah, when she and her program were at their peak, streamed a live worldwide teaching series featuring Tolle and his latest book, A New Earth.

If you think living in the present moment is easy, just try. The normal state of human consciousness is to be anywhere but here. I spend a great deal of my life unconsciously lost in my mind. Maybe it is different for you, but my mind typically is constantly moving away from “now” and in two completely opposite directions.

Much of the time, for example, it moves to the past where my life experiences have been filled with too few successes and only temporary triumphs and lots of judgment about both. Mostly, however, my mind is preoccupied with a barrel of personal blunders, some so regrettable, as well as embarrassing, I have yet to find the strength to even write about them. Were I able to escape my mind, which of course I am not, I would gladly forget all my failures and focus only on my few successes.

I have often wondered whether much of the drug abuse in our culture is tied to the inability of people to either escape their past or erase it? Being a spiritual person, and a Christ-follower, I regularly confess my wrongs, try to forgive myself, and, while I do so with some success, it isn’t long before my mind revisits Memory Lane where I relive the tiny triumphs and regret the total screwups. Meanwhile, I feel so very little peace in the process.

If this preoccupation were not troubling enough, my mind moves in yet another direction. Toward a future littered with imaginary uncertainty. If I had a dollar for every “What if” I entertained, I could have retired long ago.

Oh, yes, of course, I do imagine some very good things in the mental excursions into the future. The problem is, the good thoughts too frequently get trumped by thoughts of things that might go wrong. When the present does meet with the future I had imagined earlier, things seldom turn out as horrible as I imagined.

Which makes you wonder why I would keep up this futile practice.

I can hardly help it, however. My mind often unnerves me.

Which is probably why I pray a lot. Praying keeps me focused more on the present. Perhaps this is why Saint Paul counseled the Thessalonians to “Pray without ceasing” (1 Thess. 5:17).

In any event, did it ever occur to you that Jesus warned against allowing your mind to move in any direction away from the present?

This is how Jesus put it: “Be awake...be alert” (Mark 13:33-37).

Then, to make sure he made his point, he told the story of the well-to-do land owner who went on a trip, leaving his servants in charge of his estate. He ordered all of them, even the gatekeeper, to “be on watch,” since his return travel plans he never revealed. In other words, they should so live as to be expecting his return at any instant.

“Stay awake” (Mark 13:37).

When I was a child in Sunday School, my teacher explained the meaning of this parable by saying: “We should all stay awake and be ready because you never know when the Second Coming of Jesus will take place.”

I tried to staying up all night long, scared half out of my wits at a star-studded night sky.

That was more than fifty years ago. Today, I’m not so sure but what she missed the point.

It isn’t a future Jesus we should be looking for but an immediate Jesus who presents himself in the ordinary contexts and conversations you are engaged at any given moment.

Besides, if and when Jesus ever appears, he will only ever do so in THIS PRESENT MOMENT. Or, to put it another way, if you cannot see Jesus now, how would you ever see him then?

Further, when I am present, I know and feel a Presence. I just happen to call that presence...Jesus. Further still, I am at peace. I am here and now...

What could be more important than this?

I am sometimes amazed at just how simple many of Jesus’ teachings were...

And, just how difficult they are to follow.

1. So stop trying. The present is not a place you arrive. It is where you are...now.

You cannot get to the present; you can only be in the present. You are there now.

2. Catch your mind wandering. Mine does a lot. But the instant I catch myself not being present, the irony is, I am present.

3. Let your faith help you. Practice trusting that each moment you face, you do not face alone. The present is pregnant with Presence.

It is this simple, pure kind of “faith-ing” or trusting, so easily exercised by children but apparently forgotten when we become adults, that is the kind of faith Jesus encouraged everyone to practice: “Become as a little child,” he counseled (Matt. 18:2-4).

Your faith, when not burdened by an over-emphasis on beliefs...your beliefs or those of your group, or how your beliefs are more “right” than the beliefs of others...

Your religion, when not obsessed with rules and regulations, do’s and don’t’s, or a past that never was or a future that will never be...

When your faith or religion is pure and child-like, you will enter this present moment with growing assurance Presence will meet you.

Now...