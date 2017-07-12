Be More and Do More

Summer for us always means some kind of air travel, and I really don't enjoy flying. I tend to get vertigo when feeling the slight movements of the plane, and it's terrifying unless I really work hard to calm my mind. I've gotten better over the years, but when I was small, my rule was that I would always sit by my dad. He was a mental health professional, very calming, and let's face it: he was larger than life to his little girl. He told me that we fly so that we can be there for those we love and do more with the time we have. So, we flew. Who could argue with logic like that?

I was on a plane last week headed back from our National Conference in San Diego, and as always in flight, I was missing my late father - my dependable travel partner. The friendly man next to me had also attended our conference and in a few sentences we remembered that we had met briefly earlier that week - what a coincidence! He soon opened up and shared that his father is battling terminal cancer.

For some reason, I meet these people often in July. It was over a few weeks in July several years ago when we were in the same situation. We had just July with my dad before he passed on. It has become a bit of an annual summer gut-punch.

My seat mate and I talked a lot about that experience and how profoundly it brings you back to center on your values. I shared with him that there are so many questions I never got the opportunity to ask my dad. For example, he passed long before I had kids, and I had never asked him what it was like to be a dad. What it was like to lose his dad. What it felt like to be dying.

The best advice I have is to reflect on and ask those questions as soon as possible.

As in, right now. And now.

And now some more.

I started asking older people in my life some of these questions that I couldn't ask my dad. They are things like, "what do you think you did too much of?" "Too little of?" "Just right?" Nothing too wild and crazy. Usually people tell me two things: first that they are so glad that I asked, and second that they would have never felt comfortable asking even the closest people in their lives these questions. I am both stunned and also totally relating.

Isn't it interesting that sometimes we feel like we can't get "too real" with our friends and family, and yet there are people who would give anything to be able to ask those questions to someone they have loved and lost? This realization snaps me out of it every time I become a little complacent or worried about what people will think if I start to pry at their humanity. We are friends, for goodness sake. Friends don't let friends drive around with a screw in their tire, and certainly wouldn't let them walk around with one in their soul.

This is that same tendency for conflict-avoidance that works against us when we are driven by complacency and gratification rather than being centered on our own values: our true north. When you can align what you do in life with your values, you just do, feel, and act better. I know this rings true for you.

This summer, explore those values. Ask the difficult questions, and learn more about what you and your loved ones care about. Then seize the summer and start putting more time energy and money into those things. In my world, that sometimes means looking at a new life insurance policy, paying down debt to raise cash flow for a new business, or slowing the monthly burn rate so that money will fund more retirement adventures. Maybe this will help you to wait another month before buying that car. Or, it can help you to book that dream vacation already.

Sometimes there are those tasks in life that are unpleasant and uninteresting but give us a chance to be there for those we love and do more with the time we have. Securely fasten your seat belt in case of unexpected turbulence, and do them .