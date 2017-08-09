Be Ready to Push Play on Yourself: Advice from Hip Hop's Newest Mega Star

“If someone asked me to rap for them, I would always be ready to drop a quick verse. I would never respond that I was too shy; I was prepared to spit a verse on command,” explains Nicky D’s, one of Fifth Amendment and Blood Money Entertainment’s newest artists.

Fifth Amendment Entertainment manages rap icon The Game, as well as other notable artists such as Ray J and DJ Kay Slay. A native of Moreno Valley, California, Nicky D’s is an Irish kid who started rapping at the age of 8. He attributes Cash “Wack100” Jones (Fifth Amendment’s CEO) and Stanley “Stat Quo” Benton as the pieces that were always missing for him: “I was tired of people making me feel like what I was already doing wasn’t enough. With Wack, I felt like I never had to sell myself, and he was always bringing me opportunities.”

Nicky D’s got his start in the music business by working with his mentor Marcus Black. By working along side Black he was able to see how the process of putting out albums worked. In 2013, he launched his project — an album titled ‘The Grey Area’ — from which he received some moderate success as well as a notable mention from XXL. After that, he began collaborating with legendary rapper The Game, whom he would eventually go on tour with, in both the USA and 12 other countries, including his homeland (Dublin, Ireland). “I even got an opportunity to shoot a video in Dublin and click up with some of the local people that had a say, so salute to my guy Karl Mac,” says Nicky D’s.

In 2015, after driving two-plus hours each way to Los Angeles to get to the studio during the week, Nicky D’s decided to make a permanent move to LA. At the time, he was still an independent artist, which meant he wasn't receiving a financial cushion from a label or management as he worked on developing as an artist. “I was working a 9 - 5 at a Sprint store, and I still found ways to push my music out there. When I recognized customers — whether they were an actor or producer — I was ready with my elevator pitch,” explains Nicky D’s.

“Moving to LA was when I really found myself. I was putting in the kind of hours I never had before, and I was getting in the room with the people I needed to be around. Work smarter, not harder, and you never want an opportunity to walk out the door. If you’re going to be around all the time, you have to be you. It’s not a science; it’s art. I don’t believe in luck, and I just felt like I was there for a reason. There’s a right place, right time,” Nicky D’s says.

2017 has been a very busy but productive year for Nicky D’s. Teaming up with Stat Quo — who Wack100 appointed as his A&R — put new challenges in front of him. “Where my rapping skills got me in the door, dealing with Stat Quo, who comes from Eminem & Dr. Dre's camp, placed me right back at the starting line. Whatever I initially did wasn't deep enough, and Stat gave me the guidance to find my inner thoughts that were trapped within,” explains Nicky D’s.

Nicky D’s goes on to say that just this year alone he’s worked with Scott Storch, Bongo By The Way, Foreign Teck from the Mekanics, Young Thug, and Lil Yachty, along with the legendary “EVERLAST from “The House of Pain.”

Indeed, the bar is set high for Nicky D's, but he doesn't plan on letting that stop him: “I've dropped a mixtape on Dat Piff called "The Fighting Irish" in May 2017, and currently have a hit single out titled "New Day," produced by Foreign Teck and featuring Young Thug and Lil Yachty. My EP titled "CLOVERS" is due to drop September 2017.”

Nicky D’s is scheduled to open for Lil Yachty's Teenage Emotions Tour, which starts August 11th. “Much appreciation to the Quality Control team, Yachty, and Coach K & "P”. Being tied to Wack100, you never know what door he will open next. I just make sure I stay ready. He will call me at 2 a.m. with one task, then turn around and tell me I have to be at LAX at 2:30 a.m. and hang up the phone, giving me no time to argue about the task,” says Nicky D’s.

“I'm currently contracted to eOne Entertainment, which I'm very comfortable with. Alan Grunblatt (President) and Gabby Peluso (VP) listened to my music and believed in the vision that Wack100 put in front of them. Along with the rest of the team, including Dontay, Shadow, and Kathy, who oversee the radio department; Brendan Laezza, Marlisse Martinez, and Jamal Jimoh, who oversee the marketing department; and Kimberly “She Boss” Jones (President of Fifth Amendment) who makes sure all my business is in order — I feel I'm off to a great start,” explains Nicky D’s.

Nicky D’s leaves us with this advice for up-and-coming artists: “Remember to develop genuine relationships with people and be a human, even if your number one priority is to promote your own agenda. The vibe you bring into the room is very important. Artists need that vibe to create, and that vibe can’t be disrupted.”