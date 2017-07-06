Almost one month ago I became a Mama. For 10 months I have had anxiety around leaving my beautiful baby girl-knowing that I would need to travel soon after her birth, to deliver my message and that she would be too young to come. I knew in my gut what I had to do-go anyway. Do it anyway.

Over the past 4 years I have traveled all over, to 30+ states, 4 countries…I’ve spoken to over 170,000 people. All for one reason-I believe that sharing our stories, inadvertently helps others, frees people from their own pain, from feeling alone-encourages people to overcome and conquer whatever they may struggle with. I knew that even though having my daughter would change so many things in my life-it would not change my drive to share my story, in actuality it would only strengthen it.

Now here I am one week shy of my first trip away from her. About 48 hours that I won’t be at her beckon call as I have been since the moment she entered this world almost 1 month ago. I won’t be covered in spit up, one eye open in the middle of the night, holding her in my arms for more hours of the day as she sleeps than I would like to admit-but wouldn’t have any other way (she’s sleeping on my lap as I type this).

It’s a beyond hard thing we as women- as Moms have to deal with: how do we do it all? I argue that we don’t. There is no doing it all. When I am away from my beautiful daughter-I won’t be doing it all, my husband will be doing much of it. Allowing me to embrace another part of my self: the self who wants to help others to overcome. To share my story with another audience, in another city…and hopefully enable those in attendance to view their lives in a brand new light, knowing that they can overcome, they can conquer their own hard stuff, and make real lasting change in the world.

You see when I share my story, in closing I always close with Gandhi’s wise words: “You must be the change you wish to see in our world.” I want to change the way people confront their own hard stuff. And so, if I am raising my daughter to believe this to be true (which I am), I must lead by example…