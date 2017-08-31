Be Unreasonable To Grow Your Business

How unreasonable are you?

Odd question, isn't it? I for one try to be reasonable most of the time, though my loved ones may not agree! Still, it's a worthy goal, right?

That reasonable approach doesn't always work. Sometimes, it pays to be unreasonable. On purpose.

Why? Being unreasonable in your goal setting can bring you to a whole new level in your business.

Don't just set a goal - set a 10x mega-goal.

Is this your reaction: Wha? I've got enough to do to reach the modest goals I've set.

If it is, that's the whole point. Setting modest goals may be holding you back. Big time.

Setting a mega-goal can launch you forward, waving merrily at those modest goals as you whiz by.

Here's how it works.

What would you do differently if your goal was to increase revenue 10x instead of 10%?

That's the point of 10x goals - to push the edge of ordinary, and to nudge you into thinking differently about your business.

It's true, setting nothing but 10x goals will drive you to distraction. You're best to have one or two mega-goals.

Make your mega-goal achievable by setting interim goals. The point is, your interim goals are very much informed by your mega-goal, and will be substantially different now that you're on the path to your mega-goal. It's a path that you wouldn't have taken if you hadn't set your 10x goal.

This 10x approach doesn't mean you should abandon all reason at the door. Continue to make your 10x goal, like every other goal, measurable, so you can determine if you're making progress.

Create short-term objectives that do make sense, all with your mega-goal in mind.

So how do you determine your 10x mega-goal? Simple.

Let's start with income. Say your income last year was $50,000. Your 2017 goal has been to increase revenue by 10%, to $55,000.

To get that incremental increase, you may have been planning some tweaks, some adjustments.

What if your goal was 10x rather than 10%? $500,000. Wow. That's a big leap! And it's not one you can take in one bound.

Instead, with that goal of $500,000 in revenue in mind, what would you need to start doing to get there?

Instead of improving your sales, your conversions, by a few percentage points, what would you need to do to shift that improvement by an order of magnitude?

Challenge yourself to come up with new ways to approach this heightened goal.

See how being bold opens you up to new possibilities?

And it's not just possibilities for your business. It's possibilities for you too.

So much of making more income and moving your business to a new level is changing yourself. In order to be the person who makes $500,000, you'll be different from who you are now. You'll grow.

Consider the ways you'll have to grow to be the businessperson who has a $500,000 business. What can you do, starting right now, to become that person? What would you have to learn? What skills would you have to develop? What mentoring would you need?

Having a business is so much about your own personal growth. Here's an opportunity to define for yourself where that growth is going, and how you can achieve it.

You may be tempted, if you've had a few setbacks, to be cautious in your goal setting.