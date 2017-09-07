Be Your Own Superwoman: 4 Things You Can Do To Save The Planet Even When You Feel Hopeless

There is a pink elephant in the room. In fact, this elephant is so large you could see it from space.

How we are living as a species is not working. From our political processes, to our educational institutions to our disregard for our environment to our relations to one another. Something is terribly wrong and it’s having disasterous consequences.

We all know this. We have known it for quite some time. But the reality is that we rather welcome the distractions of the “struggle” of daily life, than to pay attention let alone do anything about it. Why think about the ills of the world when you can binge watch House of Cards on Netflix? Why are we more concerned about what happens on the finale of Games Of Thrones than about the fact that hundreds if not thousands of children will have starved to death on this planet before the episode finishes? That at this very moment, people are losing everything they have ever known to floods of biblical proportions? That we assume we must wait until 2018 elections to make a real difference? Why is it ok for us to lament over what is happening to our democracy, to our political systems, to our black and brown citizens, to our immigrants and still sit in paralysis and wonder to ourselves, “but what can I do?”

The better question, the one we should all be asking is “What can’t I do?”

The reality is that we are scared. We have been sold the lie for too long that we are too small, too dumb, too poor, too fat, too busy, too much of a woman, not enough of a man, to make a difference. We hide behind the assumption that someone else will do it, that we can’t possibly win against “them” and the “system” is too far gone to change. And what’s worse is that our thoughts around this are not by accident. They have been engineered and meticulously implemented by corporations to keep us plugged in and tuned out to the truth.

The truth is that while we may think that we are that small boat tossed about in the giant ocean, in actuality we are the ocean itself. We simply must claim and thus demonstrate who we truly are...children of God, expressions of divinity having a human experience. It is the collective of a small minded humanity that created the crises we are facing. It will be the collective of an awakened humanity that can save us.

We can no longer afford to shrink from the truth of who we are. We no longer have the luxury of time to argue about whether climate change is real, whether Nazis and Jews can get along, whether our political, educational, immigration systems are broken. The answer is a resounding YES to all those. But the answer is also a big YES to the reality that we can stop this, that we can change course. We can create the “Beloved Community” that Martin Luther King, Jr., Jesus and other spiritual and leaders spoke about.

The time is now. There is nothing more urgent, more imperative than working towards this end. Not tomorrow. Not when you finally get your life together. Not after the kids start school. Not after you finish paying off your debt. Not after you get that promotion. Not after you finish that project at work. The time is NOW.

Quite literally, the fate of humanity’s existence on this planet depends on it.

The awakening of humanity, of making a quantum leap in our evolution towards a more evolved species, cannot be viewed through the lens of a battle or a war that must be won. Doing so only further cements the lower level thought process that change comes only when the “other” is defeated.

Awakening happens when enough of us are willing to give up the idea that there exists an “other” in the first place. There is no “them” over there or “us” over here. It is all an illusion. Ever wonder why when we see suffering, we feel it too and want to alleviate it. Whether it’s starving child across the ocean or a whimpering puppy across street. Do you know why that is? Neuroscientists will tell you it’s mirror neurons, physicists will tell you it’s the quantum field, and spiritual masters will say it’s the love of the divine in each of us. But no matter what you call it, we have all felt it.

If you are feeling depressed and uncertain, paralyzed and unsure, know that there is a another way. We can and will get through this tumultuous period of humanity’s awakening and create a better future.

A big question on many people’s minds is - What do I do?

First, we must admit to ourselves and to each other that how we are doing things, isn’t working. In order to make life work on this planet and I mean truly work for everyone, we must acknowledge that for anyone to thrive, we all must thrive. Our world of the ‘haves’ and ‘have-nots’ is not sustainable and is quite literally crumbling around us. Achieving planetary transformation will require both taking to the streets and marching down the inner road of our own spirit. If we are to truly change what is happening on our planet, we must also change who we are in relation to it.

Here are 4 ways to get started:

1. Make forgiveness your daily mantra. For some of us, it will need to be your hourly mantra. For those of us angry that Trump is in the White house, this may be the hardest thing to do. I will be the first to admit that I struggle with it constantly. But as we have seen, pointing fingers at Trump voters does not effectively eradicate the problem of Trump. In fact, it just makes many people dig in deeper. And if you’re being really honest with yourself, it only adds fuel to our own bitterness. At what point do we go from ‘I told you so,’ to ‘Let’s work together to fix it.?’ Trump is not the problem but only a symptom of who we have been as a nation and people for far too long.

Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that. - Martin Luther King, Jr.

Not only must we forgive our “enemies” but we must also forgive ourselves. Guilt only leads to paralysis which serves no one. It’s time to move on. Abraham Lincoln said it best when questioned about how he could have anything nice to say about the South during height of the Civil War when he said, “...do I not destroy my enemies when I make them my friends?” Forgiveness does not mean we abandon our righteous agenda, or that we stop resisting what we know not to be right. It simply means we allow our true nature, rooted in love and the fullest expression of agape, to take the lead and melt the barriers that impede relationships so that we can create an atmosphere of healing.

2. Meditate. Or pray. Whatever you want to call sitting in silence to quiet and focus the mind. Twice a day. Everyday. In order to make true forgiveness possible, we must go to that space. This is the one practice I have implemented that has allowed me the mental space to actually process what is happening in our world without dropping into an anxiety riddled depression. It is also the thing that makes consistently taking action sustainable from a mental and emotional standpoint. Meditation is a requirement for learning to listening to the inner voice, the quiet steady voice that speaks your inner truth. For when we are able to tune into our own internal guidance system, the next right step becomes clear. We no longer have to ask the question “What should I do next?” for the moment it is asked, it is already answered. Meditation allows us to tune into that knowing. Action is what teaches us to trust it.

3.Commit to performing small acts of kindness. It is hard to be angry if you are in a persistent state of giving. It also makes it hard for others to be angry as well. Whether you pay it forward in line at the Starbucks or pay someone a compliment, there are no limits to what that energy can do. Try being angry when you are helping another. It’s nearly impossible. There is hardly any better feeling in the world than to help someone else, to see them succeed. This is what it means when it is said to help another, you help yourself. Committing to these small acts of kindness without expectation of anything in return may seem trivial. You may think they don’t matter or make a difference, but to think that way is to play to the smaller thoughts that don’t give near enough credit to the energy that moves the universe - love. Deliberately cultivating the habit of demonstrating love brings it back to you in your own life 10 ten fold. Imagine what would happen to the planet if everyone lived this way.

4. Stop being offended. As a queer woman of color, there are many things I encounter on a day to day basis that I could take as terribly offensive. But I also notice that taking offense only increases the divide between myself and the ‘other’ and keeps us both from realizing the potentiality of our relationship. It most certainly prohibits friendship and may even create an enemy. In today’s passive-aggressive, social media crazed world, most of the time, the other person doesn’t even know they are now the enemy because of some off handed comment made in passing. This by no means is to say that we shouldn’t push for laws and regulations meant to even the playing field and deter those who would seek to harm others. Nor should we stop promoting awareness & education around the vast cultural diversity we enjoy on this planet. It is simply considering the possibility of a different relationship between fellow human beings and relinquishing the assumption of ill will in our day to day interactions with one another. It is not badness that causes another to offend, but blindness. Retaining offense is also a laborious task. It requires so much energy to stay angry with someone and robs both parties the opportunity to do the one thing that would likely solve the issue, which is to come together.

The bottom line is, we as humans don’t have to live like this. Someone, probably not any smarter than you helped to create the world the we live in, but the truth is you can change it. We don’t have to live in a world where your opportunities in life largely depend where on the planet you were born, where your gender or the color of your skin determines how much you can make or whether or not you will make it past the age of 26 before going to jail. We don’t have to live in a world where our elected leaders care more about profits than people, where monstrous storms are the norm, or where some children go hungry while we scrape more food into the trash.