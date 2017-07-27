Beach Blanket Babylon -- San Francisco's Long-Running Musical Revue -- Will Give You Life

I never imagined that a goofy musical revue would became one of the most joyous experiences I've ever had in San Francisco. After many years of traveling regularly to San Francisco, I thought I'd done and seen everything on the tourist docket. This past June, I discovered I'd missed out on something truly fabulous: Beach Blanket Babylon. Every second of this musical revue had me laughing, and I was bowled away by the costumes. This is not some cornball song and dance show for retirees—Beach Blanket Babylon is a true gem of musical theatre. This show will make you fall in love with San Francisco all over again.

The show follows Snow White as she takes a fast paced journey around the world in search of her “Prince Charming.” Along the way she encounters a star studded, ever changing lineup of hilarious pop culture characters, including Donald and Melania Trump, Vladimir Putin, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Hamilton, Barack and Michelle Obama, Taylor Swift, Prince, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, Kellyanne Conway, Adele, Sia, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, Oprah, Princess Leia, and the San Francisco Giants.

What makes this show unique is that it is constantly evolving. The show was created in 1974 by Steve Silver as a tribute to his beloved San Francisco. Beach Blanket Babylon began as 45 minute show with four main performers, a chorus line of hula dancing middle aged housewives, a band dressed as poodles, one lighting man on top of a lifeguard stand manipulating coffee can lights and a lots of laughs. Along the way, pop culture icons began singing and dancing across the stage. Plenty of classic characters have stuck around the show for years, including Tina Turner, King Louis of France, Elvis, and Glinda the Good Witch. The poodle band from the original show still pop up throughout the show! Yet, Beach Blanket Babylon always adapts with what is going on in the world, if the real-life San Francisco Giants have a particularly good (or bad) game, the performers are ready to adjust the show accordingly... such as singing “We Are the Champions” after winning a big game.

Somewhere in those early years of hula-dancing housewives, Steve Silver added the iconic element for Beach Blanket Babylon: outrageously huge hats. One of the classic hats is a take on the Carmen Miranda fruit hat. In the Beach Blanket Babylon version, paper fruit and extra-long feathers stretch towards the rafters. Heels, hair, and hat, the actress is probably ten-feet-tall. And she sings and dances with this wild creation perched on her head. Another iconic hat is the San Francisco skyline hat. This is maybe less of a hat and more of a head piece—the actress is practically strapped into the costume built to effortless hold up the 300-pound hat. The hat reveals a Transamerica tower that literally grows in front of our eyes, as well as a streetcare that moves across the brim. The sheer artistry and engineering that goes into the hats and costumes for Beach Blanket Babylon is a sight to behold.

Rick Markovich

The show runs so often, and has been going so long, that many of the performers are veterans who could pick up any role before stepping on stage. The night I went, Rena Wilson, an understudy for Snow White, led the show. What makes the role of Snow White so challenging is that she has anchored Beach Blanket Babylon for decades, and Steve Silver had very particular direction on how Snow White should be performed. Wilson perfectly encapsulates the role of Snow White—complete with a lilting, high-pitched voice, naivety, and (what Steve Silver described as) a sense of humor without being aware of being funny.

Renee Lubin has performed in Beach Blanket Babylon for more than 30 years, and still brings a powerfhouse performance each night to more than a dozen characters. Glinda the Good Witch, Michelle Obama, Beyonce, and Tina Turner are just some of the charcters she plays in the current iterations—not to mention the countless other pop culture roles she has stepped into in her three-decade run with the show. Watching Lubin perform, you get the sense that her deep and resonant voice could fill the theatre without being miked. The fact that she can belt out the tunes, while moving around on stage with ridiculously heavy costumes speaks to her incredible performance skills.

David Allen

Even the backup characters can steal the show. Christopher Goodwin puts in so much energy, with so many costume changes, you can tell he's having a great time on stage. Whether Goodwin is a singing-dancing poodle, a Beatle, an Italian chef, or a Stormtrooper—the passion he brings to the performance is palpable. One of the most memorable characters Goodwin portrays is Donald Trump—a spot-on Trump at that—which turns Trump's crass commercialism into comic gold. Goodwin's version trumps Alec Baldwin's Saturday Night Live—because Goodwin's Trump is a singing, dancing, acting triple threat.

Rick Markovich

The show may sound like something meant only for tourists, but I've found San Francisco locals love it too. They reminisice about seeing it 20, 15, 5 years, or even five months ago—and how much fun it is every time. The show is such a great (and frequently updated) night out, that some people come see it monthly—they are known as “Beach Nuts.” These folks are a true testament to how fresh and fun the producers keep Beach Blanket Babylon.

Beach Blanket Babylon is a must-do for any trip to San Francisco. The show is a tight 90 minutes (with no intermission, so buy that bottle of wine as soon as you get inside!) which will have you laughing the entire time. You’ll leave this show with so in love with the city, you’ll be singing “San Francisco, Open Your Golden Gate...” with a big smile for days afterwards.