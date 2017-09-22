Beard Game Matters group goes viral on Facebook

If you haven’t heard of Beard Game Matters Facebook group than you have been depriving yourself.

Mike McMillian

Group founder Mike McMillan said he started this group to have a collective space to collaborate with other men with beards and to promote his beard care products. Beard Game Matters group has grown to over 67,000 members in over a week . The group has evolved as flocks of lady beard lovers have joined in admiration. If the daily themes don’t peak your interest, I don’t know what will do it.

Here is a sample of the group’s goodness.

*Permission to use photo from Jamie Hammock

Photo permission granted by Afsheen Bahrehmand

Now ladies and gents I don’t advise you to go into that group with only 2 minutes to spare because you will be there for at least 30 minutes taking an informal eye exam. Yes, the beards on these wonderful specimens from God will have you suffering from the wet eye syndrome (a syndrome I made up) because of the tear build up in your eye ducts. You will immediately break out and hum ‘Mine eyes have seen the glory of the coming of the Lord.”

If you believe what I said read what a beard loving lady said below:

Ladies thank God for giving Zuckerberg the idea to create Facebook.