Bearded Dragons Diet: What to Feed Your Bearded Dragon

In this article, we are going to show you guys what to feed your baby bearded dragons. We are going to talk about bearded dragon diet. You can feed the same food to your adult bearded dragons as well just be aware that baby bearded dragons need 80% animal protein (like baby crickets) and 20% plant protein (vegetables). But as they get older that ratio flips over to 80% plant protein and 20% animal protein.

You also want to make sure, you give your baby bearded dragon some calcium supplement. You can use repcals calcium with vitamin D3. It’s one of the best and not very expensive. It is recommended to use this supplement very sparingly on baby bearded dragon’s food every day. Try to pinch it to just get a very slight amount on the crickets or vegetation. Just a very fine dusting and you want to do this daily for the babies and for adults you want to do about three times a week with their feedings.

When feeding vegetables, you should also spray the vegetation down with some water to give them some hydration. Remember, when you're feeding your bearded dragon vegetables, you want to stay away from the thicker stems of any of the branches even the smaller stems. Also, make sure that the pieces are cut down really small. The vegetation got to be small so they don't choke on them.

List of Foods You Can Feed Your Bearded Dragon

Below is the list of insects you can feed your beaded dragon

Black Soldier Fly Larvae

Butter worms

Crickets

Dubia Roaches

Earthworms

Locusts

Super worms

Red Worms

Below is the list of Veggies you can feed your bearded dragon

Acorn squash

Artichoke Heart

Asparagus (Raw)

Bell Peppers (Raw)

Bok choy

Butternut squash

Cabbage (Raw)

Carrots

Celery

Chicory

Cucumber (Peeled)

Lentils (Cooked)

Endive

Kale

Kohlrabi

Mustard greens

Okra (Raw)

Parsnips

Pumpkins

Radicchio

Spaghetti squash

Turnip greens

Yams (Raw)

Zucchini (Raw)

Yellow squash