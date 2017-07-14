Beasts of Balance Battles Expansion Pack, Be A God and Pick Your Battles

Who among us hasn’t wanted to be a God? Sure, being a god who brings love and everlasting peace is nice and all, but when it comes to playing games, it’s all about having incredible power to do battle and defeat your opponents.

Launched on Kickstarter on 7/11, and fully funded in 6 hours, the Beasts of Balance BATTLES Expansion Pack proves that I am not alone in my desire to do battle as a God in a virtual world. The fun twist to Beasts of Balance is that it is not just some rapid fire video game, it combines physical pieces, dexterity, strategy and augmented reality to create a highly entertaining game for kids and adults alike.

Normally we don’t get to see a product that is on Kickstarter and not shipping until March 2018, but we don’t believe in normal! We got to see a full demo of the new Beasts of Balance Battles Expansion pack at Sweet Suite in NYC, here is the full video -

Beasts of Balance Continues to Evolve and Improve

The original Beasts of Balance is a very creative and fun game. Part Jenga and part Pokemon Go, the game did a great job of combining physical and digital play to create a fun play environment.

The addition of Battles in the new expansion greatly expands the gameplay. In BATTLES, two to three players each take on the role of a Divine Creator (some might call a God) of a single region: Land, Sea or Sky. The aim is to fill your region with powerful beasts while stealing and destroying those of your opponents.

The BATTLES expansion pack contains 16 augmented reality BATTLE cards - containing the same NFC technology as the physical game pieces. Each player wields a hand of these cards, enabling them to invoke a whole host of weird and wonderful effects on the digital realm. Some are focused on attack, some will aid in defense, and some will manifest in much more surprising ways!

The BATTLES pack also contains a new Legendary Beast ‘Magmaaargh The Cantankerous’ that introduces some wild and hilarious action into the mix.

Finally, the More Beasts Pack introduces three brand new, beautifully designed beasts for players to collect: sassy Flamingo, impossibly cute Chameleon and slightly dopey Angler Fish. When played into the game, these new beasts can be crossed and evolved to create over 100 fabulous new digital hybrids.

If you were a fan of the original Beasts of Balance, you will love the Battles expansion. If you have never played Beasts of Balance, but like the idea of a battle game that merges physical and digital worlds, while providing beautiful artwork and plenty of strategy - we strongly recommend you look at backing the Beasts of Balance Battles Expansion.

