Beat The Summer Heat With This Green Mango Mule Cocktail

With summer in full swing, there's nothing like sipping on a deliciously cool beverage to help beat the heat. While it’s nice when a drink keeps you cool, it’s even better when it takes the edge off.

If you’re trying to squeeze in some fun while soaking up the sun, Hansen’s Natural Soda has a tasty mango mule recipe that will help keep the party going all summer long.

Taking inspiration from the traditional Moscow Mule, which is made with ginger beer, this fruity cocktail – developed by mixologist Nitin Tiwari from ROOH restaurant in San Francisco – is topped with Hansen’s Ginger Ale for a crisp, citrusy bite.

To bring this reimagined cocktail to life, grab a cocktail shaker, add some ice, and a spoonful of green mango murabba — a sweet fruit preserve, made with fresh fruit, sugar, and spices. Next, add a shot (or two) of your favorite vodka and some fresh lime juice. Shake as desired, and pour into a glass without straining the ice.

Garnish with a slice of green mango and any type of edible flower for some drama. If you’ve ever wanted to impress your friends with your outstanding mixology skills, Hansen’s is giving you the perfect opportunity to demonstrate your talents.

Salud!

By Evan Lancaster