Beating the Back to School Parenting Blues: Tips to Support You and Your Children

How Parents Can Beat the "Back to School" Blues:

Believe it or not, it's not just our kids who experience anxiety about going back to school in the fall. Many parents preparing their family for the transition from the summer months to the school months, in one form or another experience the "Back to School Blues". I define this as that familiar feeling of anxiety and overwhelm that shows up after an ease-filled and effortless summer reminding us of the endless "to-do lists" and the overbearing schedules that await us around the corner. Back to school doesn't have to be so arduous and more often than not, the emphasis we place on the pressures to come, are far greater then what actually awaits us. It is helpful to to infuse a little of that summer ease throughout the whole year so that we can enjoy the moments without feeling weighed down and off balance. Below are a few simple and useful reminders to make the transition to the school months as seamless as possible.

Get Organized:

Take the beginning of the school calendar as an opportunity to refresh and refuel. Avoid any unnecessary stress by creating a renewed sense of organization and order, whatever that may look like for you. Having a bunch of to-do's in your head can create a feeling of overwhelm and chaos. Make lists, make plans, take note of important dates in your calendar. Anything that you can do to save yourself a headache or a potential oversight in the future will work here. The goal is to free your mind so that you can actively participate in the pleasures of each and every moment without constantly thinking of daily details and deadlines you may be missing. What does organizational regrouping look like for you?

Go Easy on Yourself:

I'm not suggesting that we should excuse ourselves from commitments or set an example of tardiness for our children however a missed soccer practice or arriving a little late for an extracurricular activity is well worth it if the alternative would cost us our inner peace. I use myself as an example here as I wear my punctuality as a badge of honor. I have learned however that sometimes it is necessary to miss part of an event or skip it altogether when making it happen would otherwise cause stress and uneasiness for myself and for my kids. As time goes by, I become increasingly realistic of my boundaries and those of my children and take precautions to keep us all in check and focused on what is truth important to us. What can you let go of that no longer serves the energy you give it?

Do Not Over-schedule:

We are all guilty of doing this. As parents, we naturally want the best for children.

We have been conditioned to believe that by exposing them to a myriad of activities throughout the week, we are ensuring them a future of success and happiness. Truth is though, that unless your child is a willing participant in an activity of their own choosing or is actively engaged on their own terms, your efforts may prove to be counterproductive. The pressures of rushing your children from one activity to the next and overcrowding their schedules causes unnecessary stress for both you and your child and robs you from the opportunity to discover and give focus to the things that truly light you up. How can you clear out your families schedule to make room for what is truly important to all of you?

Make Time For Fun:

We all inevitably search to create success and consistent growth, for ourselves and for our children but what does it all mean when we are so focused on the doing that we forgetting about the being? We are after all human beings. Make time for yourself and your child to engage in activities that bring you joy and free you up to truly take delight in the moments. Once a week, even if it is only for twenty minutes, release your timelines, your responsibilities and all of the restrictions you have placed upon your day and allow the space and time necessary to unwind, release and bond with your child. The renewed sense of connection you feel with your child coupled with your restored mindfulness will be the gifts that keep on giving to you throughout the week and throughout your life. How will you choose to find fun in your week? Parents set the tone - When we make a decision to chill out and regroup, our entire family senses that energy and follows our lead. Bring a little of that summer vibe with you into the school months and enjoy the benefits that follow.