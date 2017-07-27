So The Last Living Beatles Just Reunited To Release A New Song

On Feb. 19, Paul McCartney visited the Los Angeles home of Ringo Starr and the two played music together.

“Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass,” Starr wrote on Twitter after the hangout. “I love you man peace and love.”

At the time, it was unclear whether Starr would eventually release anything from the session, but now we don’t have to wonder: A new song, “We’re on the Road Again,” just made its debut. It’s the first official musical collaboration between the former Beatles since Starr’s 2010 song, “Walk with You.”

Thanks for coming over man and playing Great bass. I love you man peace and love. 😎✌️🌟💖😇☮ pic.twitter.com/Z5kpyLLlkO — #RingoStarr (@ringostarrmusic) February 20, 2017

McCartney contributes vocals to the track along with “surprisingly punk-styled bass,” as Rolling Stone described. The Eagles’ Joe Walsh (Starr’s brother-in-law), Edgar Winter and the song’s co-writer, Toto’s Steve Lukather, are also heard on the track.

The collaboration follows a tradition of songs about roads, as the duo previously released “The Long and Winding Road” and “Why Don’t We Do It in the Road?” along with the album “Abbey Road” with the Beatles.

The new track will appear on Starr’s forthcoming 19th solo album, “Give More Love.” McCartney will also feature on a song called “Show Me the Way.”

Hear “We’re on the Road Again” below: