Beats by the beach - Les Plages Électroniques 2017

This August, in the summer heat of the French Riviera, the 11th edition of Les Plages Électroniques took place. Cannes is known for their annual film festival, and this yearly brush with glamour has left a lingering air of pretense throughout the city. Yet with #plageselectro continually attracting a world class line up (including Flume, Paul Kalkbrenner, and Bondax), guests and locals can also discover a different side to the city.

Les Plages Électroniques translates to the electronic beach, and this is exactly what the festival is, with the main stage taking place directly at the Mediterranean. There is something thrilling about dancing with your feet in the sea, while bass pumps into the night air. And without a doubt the location is both sweeping and majestic, set directly between the Palais des Festivals and the water. From the top of the Palais you can see a panorama of the festival and coastline. The entrance to the city by water serves as the backdrop for the main stage. The terrace stage is flanked by the marina, where yachts and catamarans enter and exit the city.

Robin Baird Paul Kalkbrenner - Main Stage - Les Plages Électroniques 2017

Each day of the festival was dramatically different in style. Thursday was influenced by French hip hop, whereas Friday was a mix of electro house, from artists such as French duo Ofenbach. Saturday shifted between deep and emotional house, ending with techno on both stages.

The festival thrived during the day, with the live set from Berlin based NU being a stand out of the festival. Desert house vibes mere feet from the sand helped to elevate the atmosphere and offer a sure of positive energy that complimented the late afternoon sun.

Another standout of the festival was the visual heavy set of Grammy Award winner Flume, who closed the main stage on Friday. From behind a desk of synthesizers and pads he resembled a mad scientist at work, mixing solutions to create the ultimate combination of sound.

Robin Baird Flume - Friday Night - Main Stage - Les Plages Électroniques 2017

With every festival or large scale event there are things to improve upon. The choice of physical aggression by the security is something to get organized asap. Of course this is a festival in France attended mostly by French people who speak French. But with international guests and international acts also attending the space ,there is something to be said about trying to deal with situations in a more delicate way, other than physically pushing and shouting at guests when you want them to do something. Also, the decision to have two techno stages close the festival didn’t seem to provide a space of joy and celebration that a festival set on the beach has the potential to create. Techno is no doubt on trend, but many techno clubs also have another room playing a different vibe.

Camille Dufosse Les Plages Électroniques 2017

But in the end, with the water so blue and the Rosé so local (Provence makes some of the best in the world), day and night becomes a blur, an electronic dream by the sea. And with the right company, the memories you create just might be special enough to keep you coming back year after year.

Where to stay: Okko Hotels Cannes Center - 6 Place de la Gare - Design forward, centrally located, and a great terrace directly over the Cannes train station. Not to mention a complimentary snack bar and nightly apertivo for all guests.

Where to chill: Riviera Beach - No frills beach restaurant and bar on the Cannes promenade. Ideal place to come for sunset or dinner and drinks on the beach with friends.

What to drink: Rosé. Provence is the place to put all the rumors and your personal doubts about drinking pink wine behind you. You want the color to be a light shade of pink, but if you are having trouble deciding, take a quick trip to Monop’ and pick up a bottle of already chilled Les Hauts Plateaux for under $4 (USD) per bottle.