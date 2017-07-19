Beet Recipes That'll Even Turn The Haters' Minds

People call beets a lot of things ― earthy, or even dirty, gets thrown around a lot ― but beautiful is not often one of them. And it should be. Beets, with their ruby red or golden yellow hue, are stunners. When put to work in the right recipes, they will easily impress.

That’s not all beets are good for, either. These roots are a nutritional powerhouse. They’re high in betaine, which helps fight inflammation. They’re rich in nitrates, which could help lower blood pressure. And they’re a great source of folates, which is vital in disease risk reduction.