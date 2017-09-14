Nearly a year after welcoming daughter Dusty Rose, parents Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are readying for a new addition to their family.

On Wednesday, Victoria’s Secret model Prinsloo shared a selfie that showed her growing belly, writing “ROUND 2” alongside it. Prinsloo and Maroon 5 frontman Levine wed in 2014 in Mexico.

A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

A source told People that the couple is “so happy to be adding another baby to their family.” In August, the model told the outlet about the overwhelming love she felt for her infant daughter.

“I love Adam, and when you get married and you fall in love with someone, you think that there’s no greater love than that love,” she said. “And then you have a baby, and it’s just next-level love.” Prinsloo even has her daughter’s name tattooed on her forearm.

Earlier this year, Levine told Jimmy Fallon that he and Prinsloo were competing for their daughter’s first word.

“I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard,” he said. “You work on it really hard and you slip it into every single thing you say. If she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh, my God! Look at how cute you are! Dada!’”

In November, the “Voice” coach shared a photo of his small family, writing “everything I need is right here.”

A post shared by Adam Levine (@adamlevine) on Nov 14, 2016 at 7:20am PST