Because Dr. Seuss Taught Me How to Read in English, I Care About His Racial Attitudes

I owe Dr. Seuss. I am literate in English thanks to him. I started on his 1960 best-seller Green Eggs and Ham. Many others, older and younger than me, native-born and immigrant, could say the same. I assimilated by becoming acquainted with Horton, the Grinch, and Yertle the Turtle. I was inspired by Oh the Places You’ll Go. I once had a shower curtain with red fish and blue fish. It was a popular item when I was in college, perhaps out of nostalgia for naivete.

By coincidence, I had been researching Dr. Seuss and his racial imagery, before the current controversy over whether the famed children’s book author was prejudiced. I have a suggestion. The framing of the question, “Was Dr. Seuss a racist?” is not useful, because it leads to angry answers on all sides. The better query is what it means that even a beloved artist who appears to have been progressive by prevailing standards nonetheless could produce dozens of pictures, published commercially, that are at least troubling for their ethnic exaggeration.

In an earlier essay, I mentioned that Dr. Seuss, like many other patriotic Americans of his era, was worried that Japanese Americans would be traitors during World War II. Many people, even champions of civil rights such as Earl Warren, then governor of California (later the Chief Justice who ended Jim Crow racial segregation), believed that people of Japanese descent would be more loyal to a land they had left, and, for the later generations, did not know at all, than the homeland whose flag they saluted. They were sure Japanese Americans were inscrutable, so it would be impossible to distinguish the sheep from the goats. The result was the internment, still recommended by a few as a precedent to follow. About 120,000 individuals, two-thirds native born here — men, women, the elderly, children, the disabled, orphans, military veterans who had served in the Great War — lost their livelihoods, their liberty, their dignity, and their equality, without due process much less any judgment of wrongdoing. They were imprisoned by those who had campaigned against their presence before Pearl Harbor, and who declared they didn’t want ‘em back after the war was over either — and by the many who could not be bothered to intervene.

In that context, Dr. Seuss was no worse. He used his talent to create propaganda. His cartoons of the time were not only about Japan (and Germany); they included a few panels about Japanese Americans. The distinction between the Japanese Emperor, the sovereign of an Axis power, and Japanese Americans, co-workers and neighbors who had long been resented for their real and perceived success, is crucial. I raise no objection as to the Japanese, only as to Japanese Americans. During active military conflict, even after peace had been achieved again, most of us (myself included), would praise someone who fought the enemy. It is consistent to criticize someone who assumed that their fellow citizens, on the basis of blood and color, were the enemy. If you look at how Dr. Seuss treated Hirohito (and Hitler), he caricatured them — that is not only fair, it is commendable. (It’s similar to how Charlie Chaplin mocked the Nazi dictator, reducing the stature of his evil.) But the hordes of Japanese Americans are generic, a group. They are unmistakably depicted as a racial type. Literally on the face(s) of the people who are shown, the representation is racial, ethnic, tribal. It is not about a particular person and it was not intended to be.

There are additional concerns that could, and should, be raised about how Dr. Seuss perceived and portrayed blacks, including both African Americans and Africans. Although it might be easy to dismiss such claims as requiring a bit of literary interpretation, children’s stories from all traditions have always been allegorical. To see the symbolism of the Cat in the Hat alluding to blackface performances that denigrated black culture of an authentic nature would be no more outlandish that to understand The Ant and The Grasshopper as a fable about the virtue of discipline, work, thrift, and planning — and, not incidentally, the latter tale has been retold with a racial message.

Dr. Seuss, the pen name of Theodor Geisel, was complicated. He was anti-racist, anti-anti-Semitic, anti-Fascist, anti-isolationist, and, in a manner no longer fashionable, on the left. Later in life, he expressed a half-hearted contrition for the earlier drawings that have prompted recent denunciation.

The problem is that we prefer simple either-or dichotomies: black versus white, racist or non-racist. We insist that Dr. Seuss be crammed into one category or another category. There are other possibilities. They likely are more true to the facts. The dilemma is that the alternative is not attractive. It is that all of us (members of minority groups not being exempt, even, poignantly, toward their own stigmatized identity) have a bit of bias. We have attitudes that are racial, even if we are reluctant to judge ourselves “racist.” We delude ourselves when we deny that it could be so.

Dr. Seuss was not alone. I had been considering writing a piece about the shock of discovering this type of racial history, that somebody whose imagination was integral to your own had held hostile attitudes toward you and your forebears. Some were overt in their opinions; others, less so. My examples from pop culture would have included Jack London’s fear of the Yellow Peril and Cole Porter’s “Let’s Do It” lyrics about “chinks” and “Japs (and “little Lapps” of Upper Lapland, as well as Lithiunians, Finns, and “folks in Siam,” but only the Chinese and the Japanese called by common slurs). These are personal reactions, the disappointment of a fan of London’s adventurous spirit, listening to Billie Holiday on a vintage recording sing epithets. I doubt anybody will be banning Dr. Seuss. But it bears pointing out that the official collections of his portfolio have been edited with care to omit the racial references.