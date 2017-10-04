"Because It Was Raining": Book Review

Book Synopsis

A young man, tormented by his past, descends into a world filled with drugs, sex, and violence in an attempt to find salvation and meaning in life, knowing full well that the cost of failure could be his very soul.

Review on Amazon

I really loved this if you be experienced loss, it's a must read. Lots of details and let's you know you can overcome a lot of obstacles in life if you just let go and walk away from it, at least that's what I interpreted. I lost my mom at a very young age and sometimes still feel like I can't let go, I also live in the past a lot so I feel like I know the character. ~ Haley Buckallew

My Opinion

An inspirational piece of art. I enjoyed this book, descriptive, great dialogue and character portrayal. Will definitely be subscribing to any future publications.

About the Author