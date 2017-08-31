Becky A.Davis; The Chief BOSSpreneur

“Chief BOSSpreneur Becky A. Davis is known as the “Entrepreneur’s Secret Weapon” for her straight-forward coaching skills that develop individuals into well-rounded business owners. As a member of the prestigious Forbes Magazine Coaches Council, official private coach for the ultra-exclusive Odyssey Media Company, and national entrepreneur spokesperson for The Coca-Cola Company. Becky is one of the most in-demand experts for small businesses and leadership. Becky is not only beautiful on the outside, she’s beautiful on inside. Her passion to help women succeed and excel is beyond compelling! Listen in as Becky speaks on who she is and what drives her.

CP: Please Introduce yourself.

Becky: I am Becky A. Davis also known as the Chief Bosspreneur. I work with purpose driven women entrepreneurs to take their business to the next stage of business.

CP: What inspired your interest in the area of prayer?

Becky: When I wrote the book 40 Days of Prayer for Your Business, it was because I couldn’t find what I was looking for that was a faith based prayer book for business owners. I believe it was because it was an assignment from God for me to create. I needed something to help me be discipline, consistent and focused on prayer and meditation for my business. I didn’t want it to be prayers about asking for financial gain and prosperity. I wanted it to be focused on every aspect of business and personal growth to focus on asking for direction in business, what strategy for my business, not become greed focused, to pray for potential partners in business, asking for wisdom and strength in business, and that my light shines for others to see it in my business. All of those are aspect of business that I wanted to focus on and I knew others needed it to.

CP: What advice would you have for other female entrepreneurs in this space?

Becky: Slow down and move away from those desperate prayers that we pray in business and try a different way to pray. When you set aside time to honor God and acknowledge His divine presence in your business, I believe that it is a game changer for your business because the prayer bring clarity and brings you into a closer and intimate relationship with God. When you grow, your business grows.

CP: What has been the most pivotal moment of your professional journey and what did it teach you?

Becky: Tne pivotal moment in my business journey was being selected to be a part of a 15 City national tour for an amazing organization. It put my skills on display for thousands of affluent and influential people to see my ability. It connected me to some amazing women and organizations and it was what God used to confirm to me that my gift, talent and skills would open doors for me. It really helped me stop second-guessing and over thinking my value. God revealed my value through not only comments and praise from others but in new business.

Proverbs 18:16 came to life for me, Your gift will make room for you and place you in the presence of kings and great people.

CP: How can readers connect with you online?