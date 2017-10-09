Momchil Kyurkchiev, Contributor
Co-Founder and CEO of Leanplum

Become a Mobile Marketing Master - The Bumblebee Lifecycle Journey

10/09/2017 06:53 pm ET

Ready to enhance your mobile marketing mastery? Whether you need to impress your boss with new growth strategies or want to land the mobile marketing job of your dreams, Mobile Marketing Academy is the next step to reach your goals.

Last week we introduced you to our six part series and now we kick off with Episode One - The Bumblebee Lifecycle journey.

The average app loses eight out of 10 users by day one. In episode one of our Mobile Marketing Academy, learn how to save those users with retention best practices.

Join host Evan Peterson and Eric Arline in this episode. They discuss the importance of app retention in the mobile customer lifecycle and how automation helps marketers keep their hard-won customers.

Mastering app engagement is a prerequisite for teams driving growth in a mobile-first world. Adopting a unified, multi-channel campaign focus will deliver conversions, revenue and meaningful relationships that stand the test of time. Let us show you the way. Simply enroll here and check back next week as we explore onboarding best practices in Episode Two.

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
