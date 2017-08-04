4 Wheat Beer The AGE via Getty Images

Flavor: The flavor ranges greatly depending on wheat styles, but they're typically light in flavor, low in hops and have a yeasty flavor that makes them great summer beers.



Color: Just like the flavor, the colors range in wheat beers but they're typically hazy because of the protein in the wheat used to brew them.



Strength: 3-7 percent ABV



Fun fact: There are so many beer styles that fit under the wheat beer umbrella -- Hefeweizen, Berliner Weisse, Belgian Witbier to name a few -- but one thing that unifies all these styles is that they're made with wheat malt as well as barley malt.