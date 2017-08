A strong hoppy flavor, with a slightly (or extremely) bitter taste.Usually amber and cloudy, but IPAs come in a range of darker and lighter colors now.Typically 4.5-6 percent ABV , but some brewers have tried to recreate the original IPAs with an ABV closer to 8 or 9 percent.During the 1700s, when English troops lived in India, the typical pale ale brew most Englishmen drank would spoil before the ship reached the Indian shores. In order to prolong the beer's shelf life, brewers added more hops , which is a natural preservative. And that's how the hoppiest beer style was born.

In the U.K., this brew has a strong malty and woody flavor. In the U.S., the hops are ramped up during brewing, making it a hoppy beer (but not as hoppy as an IPA).Pale gold to amber.4-7 percent ABVThey've been brewed since 1642 , when coke was first used as a form of fuel to roast malt. Coke (not to be confused with the brand of soda) is a fuel with few impurities, made from coal.

Strong hops (but not as strong as IPAs), softer malt, fragrant, and pleasurably bitter flavors.Light golden color and a notable clarity.Usually 5 percent ABV.Pilsner is one of the youngest beer styles in the world, first brewed in 1842.

4 Wheat Beer The AGE via Getty Images

Flavor: The flavor ranges greatly depending on wheat styles, but they're typically light in flavor, low in hops and have a yeasty flavor that makes them great summer beers.



Color: Just like the flavor, the colors range in wheat beers but they're typically hazy because of the protein in the wheat used to brew them.



Strength: 3-7 percent ABV



Fun fact: There are so many beer styles that fit under the wheat beer umbrella -- Hefeweizen, Berliner Weisse, Belgian Witbier to name a few -- but one thing that unifies all these styles is that they're made with wheat malt as well as barley malt.