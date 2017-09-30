Before You Buy the New iPhone, Here’s What You Should Know!

As unveiled by Apple at one of its events in California on September 12th, 2017, the iPhone 8 and 8 plus are finally here and the much-reported iPhone X which was the center of attraction at the event will be coming out soon. What does that mean? Well, I’m not guessing but pretty sure that a good percentage of iPhone owners will take the swam-flight to get the newest versions. However, what happens to your used iPhone?

As a tech-savvy, I have a lot of fancy for the almighty Apple products (Mac, iPhone, etc.) as does everyone else but before you take the leap to purchase NEW iPhone 8 or 8 plus, or the rumored iPhone X, you should probably ask yourself what happens to your old iPhone after purchasing a new one? Does the new iPhone actually worth your wallet bucks? Should you just leave it there on the table, flip it off through the window or use it as a spare?

Deciding what to do with your old iPhone could be a lot challenging especially considering the price tag for the product which, although could be just a token for some people but for many others including myself- I think it’s much. It still holds a lot of value. So, do you consider the value of your old iPhone judging with the price tag on the new versions? Selling your old iPhone could possible add up some huge bucks to save your wallet while going for a new one. Outlets like I got offer and the likes should give a fair price for your old iPhone but be smart, not fast.

What’s the Big Difference?

First of all, you should take a critical review of the new versions and confirm which features are missing in your old iPhone before visiting best smartphones website to purchase one.

Note: only a careful examination beyond the physical appearance will reveal the differences in the new versions but, of course, there’s a little or big differences in their features and functionalities depending on the depth of your review. Take a look at some of the features exposed from my review:

A new dust and water resistant Aluminum and durable all-glass Casing or design

High A11 “Bionic” chip processor featuring a Six Core GPU compared to the A9 and A10 processors in iPhone 6 and 7 respectively. This makes the new iPhone versions almost about 40% faster

True Tone Display (Retina HD Display) with screen sizes 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch for iPhone 8 and 8 plus respectively and higher accuracy

Cameras fairly similar to those on iPhone seven but greatly improved with 12-megapixel, a faster sensor with auto-focus functionality in low light and 4K recording on iPhone 8- a 12-megapixel camera with a new Portrait Light mode on 8 plus.

Wireless charging with third-party charging pads

Higher storage capacities 64GB – 256GB

Wireless headphones or airpods connection functionality although not available at the moment until late October as revealed by Apple.

Dust and water resistant battery

Motion accelerometers supports interaction with Siri since they respond to touch