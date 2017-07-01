Before You Celebrate Independence Day, Some Thoughts To Consider

As people all across the country prepare to get their grills fired up and their blankets ready for ooh’ing and ahh’ing to fireworks displays, it is important that we all take a moment to pause and remember what the Independence Day holiday actually commemorates. As we prepare to gather with loved ones amid red, white and blue party decorations, it is important that we pause and take a good hard look at where our nation is currently in relation to the vision of its founding fathers.

"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all Men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty, and the Pursuit of Happiness.”- Declaration of Independence

If you are a person of color, a member of the LGBTQ communities, a Muslim or a woman in this country, there is a good chance that the fullness of these words will ring hollow in your ears. If you are person with a physical disability, a mental health challenge, substance use disorder or an intellectual disability, it is likely that the country you experience falls tragically short of this vision. For many Americans, the idea that our country was founded on a vision of equality is in direct conflict of the reality we experience in our daily lives. For many of us, we find that the vision laid forth for our government is at odds with the federal and state policies limiting us from truly experiencing unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

“Until we are all free, none of us are free.” – Emma Lazurus

If you aren’t a member of a marginalized and oppressed group in this country, you too are impacted. You are impacted because our country is far off from the vision on which it was founded. You are impacted because it will not be until our nation truly ensures that all citizens have the unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness that our nation will actualize the greatness it has the potential to achieve. You are impacted because the greatness that lies in those who do not have equal rights is far too often not given the chance to come out into the world. So long as some of us are not free, none of us are free.