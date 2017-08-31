Before You Start a MLM Business, Here’s What You Need to Know

Love it or hate it, the multi-level marketing (or “direct selling”) industry has created millions upon millions of success stories worldwide, and the numbers continue to rise on a massive scale. As even more eager entrepreneurs turn to their online social networks for prospecting and product promotions (have you noticed the clutter in your newsfeed?), there’s no denying that a big movement is happening.

Maybe it’s the economy—the fact that over 44 million Americans have a “side hustle” is very telling—that’s sending people to the land of sales volume and starter kits (something’s got to help pay off those student loans, right?).

Maybe people are getting sick and tired of the traditional work force (I hear you).

Or maybe, just maybe, people of all ages—millennials especially, but not exclusively—want to be passionate about something again, or they want to be part of something bigger than themselves as they journey through this crazy thing we call “life.”

Whatever your reasoning may be, it’s valid. It’s important. Own it. The decision you’re about to make could very well be life changing. It definitely was for me.

So if you’ve recently been approached by your old high school lab partner or your sister’s boyfriend’s friend about a multi-level marketing opportunity, and are considering trying your hand at it, take some solid advice from the guy who’s been there and done that. Here are a few (big-time) basics you should know before you sign up.

YOU SHOULDN’T EXPECT OVERNIGHT SUCCESS

Weight loss and nutritional shakes. Innovative technology. Beauty products. Whichever business opportunity you pursue, know that your success depends on the amount of dedication and “sweat equity” you put into it.

What lasts won’t come easy, and what comes easy won’t last. So if the person who pitched you on the business promised that you’d make a full-time income or a whole lot more very quickly with little to no work, there’s your red flag. It’s easy to get pumped up about this industry, trust me, but to overly exaggerate results and create false expectations? Whole different story.

In my opinion, no company should ever make “get-rich-quick” claims but unfortunately, some do. This causes such a promising industry to receive so much shade and skepticism, which is a real shame.

HERE’S WHAT YOU CAN EXPECT

Starting your own home-based business requires commitment over a period of years. If you want to earn a steady amount of supplemental income each month, I suggest putting in at least 7-10 hours per week. That means a bit less sleep and TV time and a whole lot more time spent doing 3-way calls and product parties / webinars. That’s what I did when I was working as a policeman and first started in MLM part-time (it was well worth it), and that’s what I encourage the Independent Associates at my company to do as well. The 7-10 hour commitment has helped folks escape their financial nightmares one step at a time, and it has also helped many people start living their dreams.

So even though MLM may become your “side hustle,” treat it like a business from the get-go and put your all into it. Direct selling is a marathon, not a race—a race where you meet a ton of cool people and have the time of your life along the way.

Point is, there are a lot of hot opportunities out there and there’s a lot of money to be made, but you must be fully dedicated to putting in the necessary kind and amount of work. Over time, through consistent growth and devotion to your business, you could make enough to get out of debt. You could pay off those loans or even possibly make enough to replace your current 9-5 income. But don’t set your eyes on that beachside mansion or send that resignation letter to your boss just yet—there are many hours of work to be done first. Desire, sacrifice, and hard work over time are absolute requirements for success!

IT’S ALL ABOUT DUPLICATION

The really cool thing about this industry is that you can build a team and earn off of the efforts of that team. This puts leverage in your income. That’s one of my favorite terms and concepts in the world, actually, because it’s what took my lifestyle from average to multimillion-dollar status. Leverage is the secret to escaping the “full-time spender, part-time earner” dilemma we are all cornered into when our income depends on just ourselves.

You’re probably starting your home-based business because you’re excited about the product and you can’t wait to get that distributor’s discount, which is very cool and important, but here’s an expert’s tip: nothing is more important than having duplication in your business. In essence, everyone should be following the exact same steps to enroll new customers and team members.

Most likely, your team is going to consist of people from all different demographics, educational backgrounds, and experience levels. So what works for one person won’t necessarily work for another. And as I’ve expressed many a time in the past, “If you’re doing whatever works for you, then you’re not only ignoring the group, you’re also ignoring your own long-term success. What your team needs is consistency.” This is why the company that you join should have a simple system in place, to help you educate and coach your team members on a level everyone can understand and duplicate.

EXCITEMENT AND TIMING ARE EVERYTHING

Should you choose to embark on this new and thrilling adventure, remember this phrase: excited people lead to more excited people.

If you attack your business head-on with a positive, power attitude and determination to win, if you get started right away and become consistently committed, and if you are adamant about setting and hitting your short- and long-term goals, you can go far in this business—especially if the product is hot.

That’s what this industry is all about, by the way: timing.

My advice? Don’t join the company of yesteryear just because Aunt Sue really needs to balance out her pay legs; go for the hot business opportunity backed by a hot product that you 110% believe in. It’s got to be something you can get people fired up about, something in high demand or gearing up to take off.

That’s how legendary networkers are made. And even if “legendary” means a few extra bucks in your pocket for groceries, or a new roof, or a college fund for your kids, then shoot for the stars and be proud of what you’re doing for yourself, your family, and your business!