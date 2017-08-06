When you miss the mark... begin again.

When you don't quite make it... begin again.

When you embarrass yourself... begin again.

When you feel lost and unsure of what to do... begin again.

When you succeed and feel great...begin again.

When you are at peace...begin again.

When you find yourself off-course and frustrated... begin again.

When you love...begin again.

When you lose...begin again.

When it feels like you can't... begin again.

Every day, every minute, every moment...begin again.

Time will continue regardless of whether you chose to stay where you are. People, places, things, and circumstances will change. And so will you.

As long as you are alive, you get as many chances as it takes.