Beginning, Again

“She and her mom are really clinging to each other right now. I’m trying to figure out how to encourage a little separation there, to build some independence.” These were the words from the parent of an incoming first-year student this past week, a sentiment that probably sounds familiar to many, either as parent or current/former student. Stepping into a new place, embarking on a completely new experience, can be both thrilling and intimidating for the most well-equipped of us. We start to doubt who were are or why we’re there. We look for the comforts of the familiar, and cling to those for all they’re worth. We crave some sense of community, a friend group, but we’re unsure of how to create that or where to find it.

As classes of first-year students embark on their college careers all over this country, it’s important for all of us in supporting roles to remember how difficult that new beginning can be, even as we encourage them to try new things, to meet new people, and to step out of their comfort zones. Easy for us to say. When was the last time that you did that?

The truth is, we all embark on new beginnings at multiple points in our lives. We start a new job. We move to a new place. We join a new social group. We go back to school, after some time away. Each of these experiences, no matter how old we are, can be disruptive and intimidating. Even something as simple as stepping into a new gym for the first time can be scary. Will I know the rules? Will I like the people? Will I be able to find my way around?

There is a general fear of the unknown. Very few of us actually embrace risk and change as a positive experience. Indeed, as the author and change management expert William Bridges demonstrated many years ago, we each go on individual emotional journeys as we go through the change process, from letting go of an ending to embracing a new beginning. In between that ending and that new beginning we exist in a bit of free-fall, released from the expectations and rules of behavior from our past, but not yet guided by those of the future. For some, this feels like freedom. For others, this feels like panic.

So, no matter what new beginning you are currently facing, think about these three tips (plus a bonus) to navigate through that free-fall:

Acknowledge Your Emotions. Take some time to acknowledge what you are feeling about this transition, and how those feelings are impacting your behavior. Use some reflective practices, like writing in a journal or meditation to get focused on what is happening to you. Try to channel those emotions into some positive behaviors. For example, if you are feeling anxious because you are uncertain about expectations, then set some short-term goals for yourself. If you are feeling lonely or sad because you don’t yet know anyone in this new place, then look for a group that you can join to expand your network. But most importantly, recognize that it’s OK to feel sad, or anxious, or worried about this new beginning. And always seek help if you need it.

Take some time to acknowledge what you are feeling about this transition, and how those feelings are impacting your behavior. Use some reflective practices, like writing in a journal or meditation to get focused on what is happening to you. Try to channel those emotions into some positive behaviors. For example, if you are feeling anxious because you are uncertain about expectations, then set some short-term goals for yourself. If you are feeling lonely or sad because you don’t yet know anyone in this new place, then look for a group that you can join to expand your network. But most importantly, recognize that it’s OK to feel sad, or anxious, or worried about this new beginning. And always seek help if you need it. Find a Partner. Chances are you are not the only one who is in this new space. In fact, one of the best ways to get over the impostor syndrome, or the feeling that I don’t belong here, is to connect to the experience of others who have felt or are feeling the same. Plus, who wants to go through a new experience alone? You don’t have to be best friends with this person, and stay connected forever. But finding someone to share this new beginning with is a great way to open up your networks and to ease the discomfort of being alone.

Chances are you are not the only one who is in this new space. In fact, one of the best ways to get over the impostor syndrome, or the feeling that I don’t belong here, is to connect to the experience of others who have felt or are feeling the same. Plus, who wants to go through a new experience alone? You don’t have to be best friends with this person, and stay connected forever. But finding someone to share this new beginning with is a great way to open up your networks and to ease the discomfort of being alone. Give Yourself Grace. Prepare to be uncomfortable. I always tell people when they are moving to a new place that they should plan to be off their rhythm for at least three months. It may not take that long, but if you walk into that experience prepared for that, it won’t feel so jarring if it does. You aren’t supposed to know all of the rules of this new place. It takes time to build community, find your grocery and your favorite local haunts, and get comfortable. It takes time to unpack boxes and to hang pictures on the walls. Give yourself some grace that you don’t have to be perfect, right out of the gate.

The bonus is this: you have been in this place before. Whether it was showing up as a new student, a new employee, or a new member of a community, you have been here before, it just might have looked a little different. But you have all of the tools inside you, right now, to be successful. Remember that.