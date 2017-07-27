Behind the Artwork at Panorama NYC

So about those glowing installations at Panorama NYC: No, they’re not selfie backdrops for your ’Gram. They’re actually pretty damn engaging works of art.

The Lab is an interactive exhibition created exclusively by NYC-based artists. Powered by HP, it features six installations plus a humongous 360-degree virtual reality theater.

Here’s a breakdown of what to expect:

1. THE ARK by Dirt Empire (Bobo Do and Nicholas Rubin)

Dirt Empire was founded in 2008 by Bobo Do and Nicholas Rubin, both graduates from Rhode Island School of Design.

The Ark is an animated 9-minute film that plays in a 90-foot dome. The film tells the story of an oppressed civilization journeying through the cosmos, desperate for a new home.

2. FUTURE PORTRAIT by PRISM (Elliot Blanchard and Tom Rossano)

Elliot Blanchard started his career as a programmer, then worked many years as a director of animation and interactive work. Tom Rossano worked in live action and founded several studios. Both artists wanted to start a new kind of creative shop that combined each other’s talents, so then came the birth of PRISM.

Future Portrait is an architectural installation that transforms human movement into beautiful, unique animation. Visitors can also manipulate the action via touchscreen. It's a collaborative performance piece for the future, allowing one to define oneself via motion.

Courtesy of Panorama NYC PRISM (Elliot Blanchard and Tom Rossano)

3. VOLUME by SOFTlab

SOFTlab is a design studio based in New York City led by Michael Szivos. The studio is made up of all architects who love to test the boundary of architecture.

Volume is an interactive cube of responsive mirrors that redirect light and sound to spatialize and reflect the excitement of surrounding festival goers. The mirrors in the installation represent particles acting in harmony to challenge and enhance what people see.

Courtesy of Panorama NYC SOFTlab NYC

4. Heartfelt by by Ekene Ijeoma

Ekene Ijeoma is an artist, designer, fellow at The Kennedy Center and Urban Design Forum and visiting-professor at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago.

Heartfelt is an interactive installation that engages participants in holding hands and letting electricity flow through them to turn on lights and play sounds. It uses participants’ bodies as conductors to close the circuit of socio-political polarization, creating a shared experience of solitary and interconnectivity.

Courtesy of Panorama NYC Ekene Ijeoma

5. Boolean Planet created by Future Wife

Future Wife has built interactive experiences for private clients and commercial entities such as Skrillex, Absolut, and Hewlett-Packard. Their goal is to leverage industrial technologies for the sole purpose of magnifying human enjoyment.

Boolean Planet is a monolithic sphere that beckons nearby entities to form gravity wells with the weight of their bodies, slicing through celestial veils to reveal the unseen worlds beneath the surface.

Courtesy of Panorama NYC Future Wife (Beau Burrows)

6. Dream Machine created by Emilie Baltz

Emilie Baltz is an Experiential Artist and Food Designer who loves to delve into human behavior through her artwork.

Dream Machine is a five-sided, multi-player organ performance that combines smell with sound, touch and light in a single interactive experience. Guests engage with the instrument by pumping bicycle pumps, which trigger scent, sound and light that each are designed to elicit one of 10 basic human emotions.

Courtesy of Panorama NYC Emilie Baltz

7. Right Passage created by The Windmill Factory

Jon Morris, founder and creator of The Windmill Factory, is a conceptual artist who works primarily at the intersection of theatre and relational esthetics. Primary objective: To manufacture sublime experiences.

Right Passage is a room scale sound and light performance installation. You begin in a massive hazed void. A reflective labyrinth emerges, guiding you towards warmth. A rite of passage, a journey from darkness to light, a disorientation of the senses.

Courtesy of Panorama NYC Windmill Factory

So before you wait for Beyonce’s surprise appearance (fingers crossed) at Solange’s grand performance, be sure to check out these awesome installations.

Enjoy!