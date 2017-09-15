Behind the Lens: Where Art Meets Activism

I recently received a text from a girlfriend who also happens to be a model I’ve photographed. Though one of the plus industry’s current stars, she was frustrated because many of the photographers she worked with were not properly lighting her dark skin tone. She felt defeated, seeing herself featured in coveted campaigns, appearing grey and washed out, making the images less than ideal for her portfolio, and potentially jeopardizing future work. Since these campaigns tended to book top photographers, I had to wonder: Did they somehow not have the technical know-how, or were they not paying attention?

Or—did they simply not care?

We live in a society obsessed with models and celebrities, a society that idolizes people in the media without giving much thought to those who create the media. Particularly, when it comes to imagery, we rarely stop to consider the skill and craft involved in creating a photograph; we don’t consider the person behind the lens. Cameras don’t take pictures, photographers do. And in a world saturated with images, photographers are quietly some of the most powerful people in culture.

Photographers are also people; humans whose individual perspectives shape the images we see in fashion magazines, advertisements and social media. When photographers create imagery, our own preferences and prejudices are often apparent in our work. Whether we acknowledge our biases or not, we are often unconsciously perpetuating the very stereotypes we may claim to disagree with. We do this every time we click the shutter.

While editors, designers, advertising execs and corporations can easily be blamed for creating an exclusionary fashion industry, fashion photographers play a crucial role in upholding it. Many of us seem to have neglected to fully consider the impact our work can have, particularly on young people who look to these images to form ideas and understanding about the world—how they fit into it, and how they don’t.

Photo by Anastasia Garcia for Straight/Curve Film

When I began my career as a fashion photographer, I did so with the understanding that my own body was an anomaly within the industry I was entering. As a plus-sized woman, I felt that part of my life’s work was not only to create beautiful images of all types of bodies, but to help change the narrative and lens through which bodies like mine are seen. It was personal for me, and I brought that to my public work.

At the same time, as a white-presenting Latina, I was aware of how important racial representation is. Growing up, I didn’t have the luxury of seeing a lot of bodies like mine in fashion. Add any ethnicity other than White, and that margin becomes even smaller. In choosing to become a photographer, I felt responsible for creating work in which young people could see themselves and to which they could realistically aspire. I wanted to expand the definition of “beautiful.”

We all know the phrase, “with great power, comes great responsibility.” But just as we often don’t realize how powerful photographers are, I don’t believe most photographers do either. Most fashion photographers consider themselves artists and storytellers. They may not consider that they create imagery based on a series of impulses, experiences and instincts: What am I drawn to? What do I like? What am I affected by? Our work is a direct reflection of who we are, what we value, and how we see the world.

Photo by: Heather Hazzan

The fact is, in choosing to share our work with the world, we also need to take responsibility for how it affects the worldview. Fashion photography is more than creating beautiful fantasies. In our current climate, it is also personal and political. Therefore, it’s important to understand that fashion photography can be a form of activism, which is why every photographer should be clear about their cause(s), conscious of the lens through which they view beauty, and hopefully, be an agent for positive change within the industry.

As another of my favorite models, Precious Lee, recently told the New York Times, “We need more people that have more power and influence to open their minds to different types of beauty.”

Precious Lee Photographed by Anastasia Garcia

How can photographers affect change? It is NOT a daunting task. The mere act of taking a photograph of someone elevates them. It sends the message that this person is special enough, valued enough to be photographed. But if you are still not sure where to begin, here’s what I suggest:

Recognize your bias.

Take an objective look at your body of work, and really challenge yourself to consider who is featured, and why. Do all your editorials feature only thin white models?

What informs your casting decisions? Once you recognize your patterns, you can begin to make changes. I find the most powerful place to start is when you’re casting.

Speak up!

Some of my most powerful moments have happened away from the camera. They’ve happened behind closed doors while seated at the table with designers, retail companies, casting directors and magazine editors. They’ve happened when I asked questions, offered criticism and made call-outs. Why not use plus size models? Why can’t I wear your clothes? Why are none of the proposed models people of color? Is this concept insensitive or appropriating, and how can we correct that—perhaps by using someone culturally correct?

We must be checks and balances for each other. This is especially important because unfortunately, many of us still don’t encounter a lot of diversity sitting at the table. Those in power can’t speak to what they haven’t experienced. It’s our job to make them understand, and it’s the job of photographers to question choices made around casting, and the messages ultimately being communicated through our photographs.

Be the change.

Photographers need to unapologetically create the images the world needs to see. All artists have a responsibility, and it’s time for photographers to acknowledge theirs. We need image makers to acknowledge the power they possess, and take responsibility for the impact their images have. For instance, lifestyle site Refinery 29 recently committed to casting 67% of their models at a size 14 or larger to reflect the actual demographics of American women.

As writer Kelsey Miller explained, “Breaking a mold is difficult, but it’s not exactly complicated. If you want more Black women in beauty stories, you hire more Black models. If you want same-sex couples in a wedding feature, then go to City Hall and take some pictures. That’s it — just do the work yourself. Sure, it takes effort, but what’s the alternative? 13.3% of Americans are Black and 3.4% identify as LGBT. You can’t just sidestep millions of people and pretend you didn’t see them, minority or not. Not if you want to impact an entire generation.”

No, photographers do not always have a say in what models our clients hire; but we certainly have a say in who is featured in our personal and editorial work. We also have a say in how models are featured and photographed. Taking the extra time to light models correctly and flatteringly, or consider how they are posed and portrayed not only shows them to best effect, but shows our compassion for the people in front of our cameras.

Photographers, this is a call to action. Models and consumers alike are calling for diversity, and it’s time we step up, too. It’s time we become very conscious about who appears in front of our lenses, and what messages our images send to the world.

The current president of the United States refers to women as fat slobs and publicly supports and encourages racism. Every day that fashion photographers don’t celebrate and respectfully represent diverse races and bodies, we agree with him. Every day we show only one type of thin body is a day we teach children that their worth is defined by their body type, size and ability.

Fellow photographers, as much as anyone else, it’s our job to fight discrimination. And we can. We literally hold the power in our hands.

Photo By: Heather Hazzan for All Woman Project

To see more work by Heather Hazzan, you can visit her website here.