Behind the Lens: World Photo Day

Whether you’re traveling to a new place or enjoying a day in your hometown, capturing moments with a photo is an instinctive reaction. In fact, almost every household in Western Europe and the U.S. owns a camera. Taking pictures is not only meant for preserving memories, but also for sharing with family and friends on social media. Whether you’re behind the lens or the star of the shot, it’s crucial to know the modern manners for both sides of the camera.