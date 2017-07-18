Behind The Music: Bently McKenna – Interview With The Singer/Songwriter of “I’m Growing Up”

Pop-rock singer/songwriter Bently McKenna just released her debut single. It’s called “I’m Growing Up.” And as you’ll learn when you read the interview, sometimes it takes more than talent and hard work to make it in the music business. Sometimes you have to bring perseverance, determination and sheer guts to the table, too.

Bently weathered the storm. “I’m Growing Up” establishes the fact she is a rising star. She’s already back in the studio working with her producer on her next hit.

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

Getting kicked off the school bus in fifth or sixth grade. I can’t remember exactly what I did, but I was probably rude to the bus driver when he told me to do something. The bus driver would only let me back on if I apologized. I was a stubborn child and refused to apologize, so I wasn’t allowed to ride the school bus for the rest of the year.

What’s your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

Any song I know the words to.

What musicians influenced you the most?

Taylor Swift.

How would you describe your style of music?

Moving forward, my style of music will be pop-rock. Music that inspires a lot of emotion in the listener.

Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

Listening to other artists’ music and reflecting on my own life experiences.

What is your songwriting process? Do the lyrics come first, or the music?

Everything is still so new to me, I’m still trying to figure out what my songwriting process is. So far, the music has come first and then the lyrics, but that never stops me from jotting down the random lyrics that pop into my head in the hopes that I can use them in future songs.

How did you go from being an obscure government worker to a rising star in the music business?

Quitting my government job was the scariest and riskiest decision I’ve ever made. There was no turning back after I quit. When I decide to do something, I go all out. Failing is never an option for me. The owner of the indie label I had a one year artist development contract with broke the contract after only a few months, and it was his decision that really inspired me to persevere. He tried hard to wear me down and get me to give up, especially toward the end of our business relationship. He gave me countless excuses, trying to justify his decision for breaking the contract. One of them was that I wouldn’t be able to push my career any further. He said that it just wasn’t possible at the rate I was going. When I tried to enforce the contract, he said “to fight to stay in a program that isn’t right for you is kind of ridiculous. And it’s pretty apparent it’s not right for you to stay”. He told me I would never have the fan base I have without his studio’s targeted promotion. I had about 1200 Instagram followers at the time. I couldn’t deal with his ego any longer and I wanted him to eat his words.

I really like your new single “I’m Growing Up.” How did it come about?

I really wanted to release an inspirational song - one that hit close to home. The lyrics relate to the trials I faced while working with the indie label. They stopped believing in me, but I wasn’t going to let that stop me from achieving my dreams. Don’t get me wrong, it wasn’t easy by any means. It was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through. I literally gave up everything to pursue my dream, then put my trust in the wrong person. When things went haywire, I felt like I had lost everything, but eventually I found the strength to persevere. To me, anything is possible if you want it badly enough.

Has the single been well-received by reviewers and fans?

Reviewers and fans have been great! They’re all very supportive!

Are you working on any new songs?

Yes! I am working with a New York producer on my next song. I am really excited about it. It is much closer to the sound I want to move forward with – pop rock.

Are you happy with the way “I’m Growing Up” came together?

Honestly, no.

Will you be touring soon?

Once I have a few songs in my pocket and can figure out the logistics, I will happily start touring.

Who produced “I’m Growing Up?”

The original version was produced by the indie label I was initially working with. I’d rather not say who that is since we are still awaiting trial. To finish the song, Buddy Hyatt re-recorded the music with his A+ team of musicians. Buddy is a former member of the 80’s rock group TOTO, who produced hits like “Rosanna,” “Hold the Line,” and “Africa.” He’s worked with Lee Greenwood, Randy Travis, Mickey Gilley, Lynn Anderson, Jessica Andrews, JoDee Messina, Tracey Lawrence, and many others. Buddy has been recording in Nashville on music row for 30 years as a session piano player, producer, and songwriter. Dan Bryant, from Mystic Tree Studios, mixed and edited the song. Chris Bauer from Audio Mastering Service mastered the song.

Did you study music in a formal setting, or pick it up on your own?

I’ve been taking private vocal lessons on and off for the last two years.

