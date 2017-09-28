Behind The Music: Interview With Frank Shiner, The Man With The Golden Voice

A few months ago, I had the opportunity to review “Lonely Town, Lonely Street,” Frank Shiner’s new album, on which he covers a variety of iconic songs. It blew me away. Frank doesn’t simply cover a song, he unravels, deciphers and explores, making each song his own. So much so, that when you listen to Frank’s version, it’s as if you’re hearing the song for the first time.

The album is a great success. So I thought I’d find out what Frank has been up to.

How would you describe yourself?

Well on the good side I am loyal, dedicated, reliable, and I try my hardest to be a good person, a good family man and a good friend. On the not so good night side, I sometimes am overly passionate and impulsive. But I am finally learning to get a handle on that!

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

I can tell by your first two questions that you like to stir the pot! Fortunately, I have never been in any trouble that can be deemed remotely serious. In my youth, I was a bit of a daredevil on motorcycles and various adventures and I put myself in physical danger. I would lock my children up if they did that today! But the most frightened I have ever been is when I crossed the nuns in Catholic school.

What do you do for fun?

It's going to sound like I'm just saying what I think people want to hear. But truly, I sing. When I'm stressed, I lock myself in a room with my equipment and I sing. When I'm happy, I do the same. I do it a lot because my mind leaves everything behind and focuses on nothing but the music. But I also love to go to shows and ride my motorcycles. I feel the same type of "escape" with both of those activities.

What’s your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

Tough, tough, tough question. My favorite song is always the one I'm working on at the time. If I picked a favorite I would feel like I was cheating on all the other songs. On any given day, you can hear me belting out “Georgia on My Mind,” or a song from Les Mis, or something I heard on a television commercial while I was making my coffee. My taste and moods are very widespread.

Which musicians, singers and songwriters influenced you the most?

So, so many: Nina Simone, Ray Charles, Sinatra, Darin, Frampton, we would be here all day. It's all over the boards.

Photo Credit: Frank Shiner

I understand you’re doing two special shows in October, one at The RRazz Room in Pennsylvania, and the other at The Cutting Room in New York City. What can you tell me about them?

Yes! I am performing my entire album live with some incredible musicians and a few surprise songs mixed in. They will be two distinctly different shows. The RRazz Room (October 7) will be an "acoustic" show with just a keyboard and a guitar. It's so intimate when I do the show that way and people can really focus on the lyrics of the songs which are truly beautiful. It takes on a whole different meaning acoustically. The Cutting Room in NYC (October 21) will be a big exciting show with the full band. And I'm so excited that Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Famer, original founding member of The Rascals, guitarist, Gene Cornish will be joining us to do one of their songs which I covered "How Can I Be Sure," along with another surprise song.

What motivated you to donate your time and talents to these two shows?

Seven years ago my beautiful wife, Suzanne, was diagnosed with triple negative breast cancer. Because of breast cancer research and some amazing doctors, she has been cured! We are so grateful that we want to give back. It's that simple.

I loved your album “Lonely Town, Lonely Street.” Are you working on any new songs or perhaps another album?

The album was just released the end May and has been taking a lot of my focus. However, I am ALWAYS thinking of the next step.

The album has been streamed over 300,000 times on Spotify, garnering you the title of “most streamed new male Indie Adult Contemporary artist of the year.” How does that feel? And did you ever imagine your music would be so popular?

It makes me feel surprised and extremely gratified. I do what I do because I enjoy it and I love the music. When somebody else appreciates it, it's always a bonus. Did I ever dream it would grow this rapidly? Hell no!

How do you select the songs you eventually cover?

I listen, listen, listen. I am very "lyric driven.” When a lyric jumps-out and grabs me and I can relate to it in some way, then I look at the song musically to see if I can do an interesting take on it. I refuse to do a true "cover.” I prefer to call what I do a "reinterpretation." The best compliment I ever get is when somebody comes up to me and says "I never really thought about the song that way,” or "I never really understood the lyrics of that song till I heard your version."

Who produced “Lonely Town, Lonely Street?”

I'm proud to tell you that I had the opportunity to work with Jay Newland. He is a 12-time Grammy winner who worked with everybody from Norah Jones to Gregory Porter. I heard the vocal treatment on the beautiful Gregory Porter album and we arranged a meeting with Jay. He understood what I was looking for right away and boy did he deliver! He is now a true friend.