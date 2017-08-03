Behind The Music: Interview With Gifted Singer/Songwriter David Vaters

I recently had the pleasure of reviewing David Vaters’ wonderful album A Voice In The Wilderness Vol. 1, a collection of country rock and Americana songs that emanate elements of blues, gospel and folk music. David’s music reflects his heartfelt faith in God, faith that he expresses through his music to others. He’s a gifted composer with a rasping, slightly twangy lilt to his voice that’s expressive and easy to listen to.

When the opportunity to interview him arose, I readily acquiesced. Since I found his music to be creative and original, suffused with an ardent spiritual awareness rare in today’s music industry, I wanted to find out more about what makes him tick. I discovered a man whose soul is truly reflected in his music and lyrics.

How would you describe yourself?

Wow, you start with the toughest question first! I guess I would say that I am first and foremost a story teller. I see what is going on around me or the world and relate it to my life and then retell the story in a way that I hope people can relate to in a real way. I try to be honest in everything I write.

What do you do for fun?

Well, like the title of the album, I live in the wilderness. So, my wife and I enjoy the outdoors, the water, boating and just hanging out together. I love to write and create so it’s a great place to do both!

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

Trouble? That's an interesting question as well. I once burnt the field down behind my house. I was 7 or 8 years old. The police were chasing me but I got away and got home and got in bed and pulled the covers over my head. My parents figured out what I did since it was 2 o'clock in the afternoon. I got pardoned by the police but it scared the crap out of me so I would not do that again. Yea, I know real exciting stuff. Let's just say I've stayed out of trouble because of a praying mother!

What’s your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

Easy question! I have several but probably the top two are “In The Name of Love” by U2 and, funny enough, “Amazing Grace,” Andrea Bocelli style!

What musicians influenced you the most?

I have to say guys like the Eagles, Bruce Cockburn, Neil Young, U2, James Taylor, Dylan and Lennon, and I guy you may not know, Larry Norman.

How, if at all, do your musical influences shape and impact your music?

Well, when you listen to your favorite music artists over and over again for hours on end it’s got to embed into your brain to some degree. I could go thru the list one by one talking about the incredible talent and creativity that The Eagles, Bruce Coburn, Neil Young, etc. represent, but suffice to say I am a product of all these influences, except my message is always one of hope, peace and the grace of God.

How would you describe your style of music?

Well this is complicated to answer. A producer friend of mine says I can sing anything but I beg to differ. I can write rock, pop, country, alt country, EDM and dance (just kidding); seriously, it can be described as Americana; however, I write in many different styles but my presentation or the way I sing is hopefully a unique sound that people will come to recognize and appreciate. I don't like to be pegged as one style or another, so I would love to be known for just good, well-written music. I don't know if that answers the question or not. I just think people have a very wide variety of music at their finger tips with Spotify and digital music platforms, and it’s easy to bore people if you stay in one genre. At least that's the way I feel about it as a music lover.

Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

Well, as I said, I look around at what I, my family or friends have been through or the world events and look at it with spiritual eyes inspired by the number one selling book of all time, the Bible. That's where I find inspiration. Oh, and of course my wife. She is a constant source of inspiration, without a doubt.

What is your songwriting process? Do the lyrics come first, or the music?

Cool question, Randy! For years I would take notes, write down song titles, etc., and labor over days, weeks and years over songs. Some I would complete and some I would not. But a few years ago, I decided that I just did not want to struggle over songs anymore. So, I simply wait until, well, the spirit moves me, and that usually is between 2am and 5am and I get out of bed and start writing. Most of the 100 or more songs I have written in the last 3 years took less than an hour to write and sometimes half that time. Then I record it immediately, and then go back to bed. That's it. I don't struggle anymore. If I start doing that the song usually sucks and I just don't finish it. As far as the age old question, do the lyrics or the music come first? It's about 50/50. I get it in my head and it just flows. I really don't write these songs. I just am not that smart. It's really a gift from God. He creates it like everything else he has done and I act as the scribe and just write it down.

I really like your album A Voice In The Wilderness Vol. 1. How did it come about?

We were living in Lubbock Texas at the time and the title just came to me. The title of the album is really from the thought that the world has lost its way in so many ways and, going back to the bestselling book of all time, it talks about how John the Baptist stated he was A Voice Crying in the Wilderness, warning people to stop the their evil ways, preparing the way for the truth and light.

Has your music been well-received by fans and critics?

I am so happy we have! Especially surprising because I just started my solo career 5 months ago on Feb 17th of this year! We had some great response from fans all over the world and I'll read some of the highlights!

July 2017: Over 4 million streams on digital music platforms!

May 2017: Number #103 top-selling Rock Album Sales on iTunes Australia.

April 2017: Number #2 top selling album on iTunes Mexico.

April 2017: Number #1 on Reverb Christian Music Chart four weeks in a row in USA & Worldwide!

July 2017: Number #1 on Reverb Singer Songwriter Chart in Nashville, and now this interview!

How did you get so many stellar musicians to play on the album?

I've played and recorded with some awesome musicians in the US, Canada and the UK, such as David Vest, who works with the best of the best. He has done some work with Bob Carlisle and many others. David is a buddy of mine and is just an incredible musician, composer and engineer/producer. He introduced us to guys like Grammy & Dove award winner Tom Hemby. He has worked with Michael McDonald, Kenny Loggins, and Amy Grant to name just a few. John Hammond, Johnathan Brown Jeff Cox, Gary Lunn, Brian Fullen (Peter Frampton), they all are really incredible to work with as well and hope I can convince them to do some gigs in the future with me!

In the past I also was fortunate to work with Grammy & Dove award winning producer and keyboardist Dan Cutrona (Joe Cocker, Bee Gees) who introduced me to Dave Markee and Henri Spinetti who are well-known for working with Eric Clapton. Also the late, great guitarist Norman Barrett (Paul Young, Cliff Richard). And of course, my mentor, a guy who really is a musical genius, Skip Procop (Lighthouse). I've been very fortunate and humbled to work with all these guys!

Are you working on any new songs?

When am I not working on songs? Again, I don't belabor the writing. It just comes fast and furious and it’s done. I rarely change a phrase or word.

Will you be dropping another album in the near future? If so, can you tell me anything about it?

On Sept 22nd, Volume 2 will be released! Very excited about that! I have enough new material which will complete another 2 albums when I get to record them! Maybe in 2018. Each album is a progression and represents where I am at that time. A Voice In The Wilderness Vol. 1 was a little more earthy and country than Vol. 2 will be. Vol. 2 was recorded in Alabama, Texas and Nashville and is a bit more pop/rock but still has an alt country/Americana feel. Lately, I'm writing more on electric guitar which is even more of a rock style that I am always comfortable with. I do have an album I have had in the can for a long time, called Time Is Short and we are thinking of releasing that soon!

Will you be touring soon?

I get asked this a lot. I guess if people would like me to and the demand and offers are there, we will probably load up our tour bus and hit the road, at least in selected cities. Spotify really helps us to see who and where we have fans so that will help us decide where to go! I'd like to tour Canada as well, being I was born there! Hopefully people will show up, bring a friend and have an intimate evening with this story teller! Thank you, Randy! It’s been a pleasure to chat today!

