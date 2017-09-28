Behind The Music: Interview With New Wave Hip Hop Artist Tae Wilson

Tae Wilson is a new wave hip hop artist from Baltimore. He just released a new single. It’s called “Rolling Stones.” And at the beginning of September, his new album Some How Some Way dropped. When offered the opportunity to interview this rising hip hop star, I jumped at it because his music is fresh, original and different than the usual run of the mill hip hop presently inundating the airwaves.

Previously known as Lil Tae, he recently dropped that tag and is going with Tae Wilson, a change we discuss in the interview.

Read and enjoy!

How would you describe yourself?

I would describe myself as a motivated, ambitious young man who came from nothing. Now, I’m expressing myself through music.

What do you do for fun?

I love being in the studio environment and working. That's fun to me.

What is the most trouble you've ever gotten into?

The most trouble I've gotten into was being arrested in 2015 for second degree assault. Even though there's more to the story, that situation was my first taste of the system and seeing that it's not a game.

What's your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

I would say Meek Mill's "Fall Thru" record. I just love that song.

What musicians influenced you the most?

The musicians that influenced me the most were 50 Cent, Tupac, Biggie, and Meek Mill.

How, if at all, do your musical influences shape and impact your music?

Tupac most definitely had an impact on my music. He helped me understand that everything doesn't have to be about money, cars, and girls, that I can utilize my artist platform to give a real, raw account of what’s going on in the world. He showed me that it's okay to share my insight, because it’s not just my kids that look up to me; there are thousands of kids in my city looking up to me. That's why I've always given my mixtapes positive names like Closer To My Dreams and, more recently, Some How Some Way. I know from growing up in Baltimore that the system is designed to crumble your dreams, and I'm here to show everyone you can make it as long as you don’t give up.

How would you describe your style of music?

I would describe my style of music as a new wave. I can give you that catchy hook or melody, but I can also back it up with bars. I’m in my own lane.

Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

I gain inspiration from my kids, of course, as well as from my own struggles.

What is your songwriting process? Do the lyrics come first, or the music?

I find the beat first and then I make the hook. I can't start writing my verse if I don't know what the hook is going to be, so definitely the beat and hook come first, and the rest comes later.

I really like your song "iPhone Boomin'." How did it come about?

"iPhone Boomin'" came about because I wanted to do something different. Everyone I know has an iPhone. We live in a technology/social media-based world, and "iPhone Boomin'" is a record that we can relate to.

Who produced "iPhone Boomin'?"

iPhone Boomin was produced by Taz Taylor Beats and Nick Mira.

Why are you changing your artist name from Lil Tae to Tae Wilson?"

I'm changing my name for marketing reasons. I'm no longer a little boy, so I wanted to branch off into a new, more mature lane. There are also thousands of Lil Taes out there, and my music started getting mixed up with theirs. It was just time to step away from that moniker and create something different.

Do you think that the name change will affect your name recognition or your brand?

My manager is the one who recommended the name change. At first I was worried the change would affect my brand recognition, but then I realized that there are thousands of people who've never heard of me before. So I did what I always do when I'm unsure about something concerning my music, I decided to reach out to my fans on Facebook and have them decide for me. They agreed that I should change my name and came up with a new one. With my new project coming out there couldn't have been a more perfect time to introduce the name change.

Has your music been well-received by fans and critics?

Yes! The fans/critics have taken a liking to my music, especially since I dropped "iPhone Boomin’". They love how I'm able to motivate people while still making radio or club records. I even have clothing lines from outside the city sending me custom shirts to wear in my videos, and that’s lead to one sponsorship. Shout out to Elegant Clothing Co.

Are you working on any new songs?

I've been recording non-stop. I have at least 100 songs, and I try to work on a new song every week.

Will you be dropping an EP or an album in the near future? If so, can you tell me anything about it?

Yes! Some How Some Way will be available in all stores September 1, 2017. I can say this is my best body of work yet! I've also decided to do something special for my fans by releasing my track "Rolling Stones" for 'Free Download.' They've been requesting that I drop it asap; so to my old and new fans, "Rolling Stones" will drop on Aug. 4th. I'll provide link to a free download on my Instagram @liltaesoswagg.

Will you be touring soon?

Of course! My manager and I are definitely working on that now, so stay on the look-out for my concert with a very special guest after my album drops Sept. 1st.