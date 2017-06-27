Behind The Music: Interview With Singer/Songwriter Matteo Scher

A few weeks ago, Matteo Scher released his EP, called Something Good. I had the opportunity to review it and I loved it. For a number of reasons – the fact that he’s so young, that his style is piano rock and that he is majoring in music at Baruch College – I believed he would be an interesting singer/songwriter to interview. His PR people were kind enough to make it happen. Read and enjoy.

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

I’ve never been the kid that gets in a ton of trouble. The closest I got was when I was 16, I went to Argentina as part of a study abroad program. While I was there, I snuck into a casino, played about twenty dollars of slots, tripled my money and walked out.

What’s your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

“Livin on a Prayer” by Bon Jovi because the chorus is so epic.

What attracted you to piano rock?

I played piano growing up, and once I started writing I never thought about playing a different instrument for songwriting. Once I started playing with a band, the piano singer-songwriter music transformed into piano rock.

What singers/musicians influenced you the most?

Billy Joel and Randy Newman, Norah Jones, John Mayer, as well as Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gay. I’m also a huge Coldplay fan, and I think when I was young, a lot of my singing was just imitating Chris Martin.

How do your influences affect and shape your music?

I think one of the great things about being a piano based artist is that you can take influence from both rock and R&B and Funk and mix them together. In that way you can play groove based piano music!

How would you describe your style of music?

I consider it piano pop. While it is not commercial pop, I think my hooks and melodies as well as relatable lyrics help the music be something that could one day potentially be on the radio.

Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

My two main inspirations are New York City, and the interactions and experiences I have with other people. New York often provides the backdrop or context for what is going on, while the people provide the story. A great example of this is my single “New York and Me,” which tells the story of songwriters and people in my life who have left the city.

What is your songwriting process? Do the lyrics come first, followed by the music? Or vice versa?

I am a total compulsive creative so I’m always tapping on my leg, or humming a potential melody on the subway. I always try to start with either a hook, a lyrical phrase or a concept. In this way, whatever comes first, I build around. Sometimes the concept, or chord progression or lyric goes nowhere. I had a concept about a girl who “Ran Away to Brooklyn.” She lived in Manhattan but spent her weekends in Brooklyn which despite the small physical distance was enough to know she didn’t want to be bothered. Despite this interesting idea, I was never able to turn it into a successful song.

I really like your new EP Something Good. How did you come to write it?

Thanks! The songs for Something Good were written over a year period. I never had a clear narrative in my head while I was writing. But once I finished “New York and Me,” which was the last song I wrote for the E.P., it became clear that I was writing about more than just the people in my life but the city I was living in as whole. At that point, I felt I had something cohesive and interesting that I needed to record and release.

How have your fans and reviewers responded to Something Good? Has the response been positive?

The response has been very positive! A lot of the reviewers have said the songs are able to stand on their own regardless of the production or performance and as a songwriter that is extremely fulfilling. People are also interpreting the lyrics different than I do, and I really enjoy that as well. I try not to hear too much of the praise though and just continue to write good music.

Are you happy with the way the EP came together?

Very happy! The one thing I will do next time is speed up the process since the process for this E.P. was twenty-two months.

Who produced the EP?

The album was produced by Matthew Tryba. Matt and I actually met through the website soundbetter.com He previously had assistant engineer credits with Taylor Swift, Maroon 5, and One Republic. I brought Matt on after I had already live-tracked the entire album at The Bunker Studio in Williamsburg. Matt did a tremendous job cleaning up my vocals, and adding his own flourishes as well as my additional suggestions.

Will you be touring any time soon?

Not in 2017, but I am already looking ahead to adding some out of town dates for 2018.

Are you working on any new songs?

I am always writing and many of the songs are already making into my set list when I play live. I also write with my sister, and she and I will be working on her E.P. that will be out later this year. Follow her on Instagram at @rosieschermusic to keep update with all of her/our progress.

Might your fans expect a full-length album in the future?

Absolutely! Its only a matter of time!

It’s my understanding you’re studying music at Baruch College. How have your studies impacted the way you write music?

My education at Baruch college is pivotal to my songwriting. While I don’t take songwriting classes, what I learn in my music classes and liberal arts classes makes me a well-rounded person. Most importantly, I took a regional literature class where we read Joan Didion, Hunter S. Thompson, Bret Easton Ellis and Zora Neal Hurston. In each of these books the writer has to describe their regional setting without telling us where it is, but instead showing us what it is like. I think that aspect of regionalism and how to show where you are in your writing helped me include New York city as a character in my E.P.

Find out more about Matteo Scher here and here and here.