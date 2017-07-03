Behind The Music: Interview With Singer/Songwriter – Sukh

I recently had the opportunity to premiere and review “Flight,” the latest single from Sukh, who will be dropping his new album soon. The album is called Galactic Love Machine. I liked “Flight” very much, so when the chance to interview Sukh appeared, I jumped at it.

Read and enjoy!

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

Tricky one ha, ha. I had a bit of trouble in medical school because i didn’t turn up enough. That was fairly dramatic. Try explaining that one to Asian parents…. All’s sorted now though.

What’s your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

“A Change is Gonna Come” by Sam Cooke. Really belt that one out particularly in the car.

What singers/musicians influenced you the most?

So many… To name a few Dylan, Beach Boys, Sigur Ros, Laura Veirs, Hans Zimmer, Joe Hisaishi and more recently really digging Jason Isbell.

How do your influences affect and shape your music?

They all influence me in different ways and bring out different feelings in me when I think of them. The classic singer-songwriters make me think about the lyrical integrity and depth and honing in on something real. Sigur Ros and the film composers make me think about the arrangements of the music and just the way the music sounds and the emotions they convey. Trying to combine those different thought processes into a song is when things get interesting.

How would you describe your style of music?

My style really varies depending on what mood I’m in, but it varies from pop, folk, alternative, blues and occasionally a bit of electronica. Each project I try to wipe the slate clean and start with a new palate.

Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

Everywhere. From my own personal experiences, books I read, patients I see and a lot of cinema as well. I’m a bit of a film buff and that helps me think of very different types of songs.

What is your songwriting process? Do the lyrics come first, followed by the music? Or vice versa?

Music and melody tends to come first for me and then the lyrics are the last thing. I often think its like figuring out a puzzle lyrically and figuring out what it’s about and finding the best words to convey that. It’s best though when it all comes together at once.

I really like your new single “Flight.” How did you come to write it?

“Flight” is a song that in actuality has been made over a number of years. The chorus was actually written about 9 years ago but I was never happy with the verse. I kind of did nothing with it for a long time and then after a while I reworked the whole thing to the point where it’s at now. It’s all about that 3-part harmony in the verses.

“Flight” is scheduled for release July 7th. Of those who have had the opportunity to preview it, what has been their reaction?

Yeah, it’s been good. People are quite surprised by the change in overall sound from what I’ve done before. The end is big and when you play it loud, it gets really intense and people so far have loved that.

Will you be touring any time soon?

I’m playing at Kendal Calling this year and doing a few select gigs between now and then. Will be touring later in the year.

Are you working on any new songs?

Oh yes, of course. I always write ahead and know what I’ll be putting together in the coming years. Got lots of ideas. Even recorded a fair bit of them.

Your album, Galactic Love Machine, will drop later this year. Are you happy with the way the album is coming together?

The album is all done and I’m pretty happy with it. It took a year to actually finish due to time commitments and getting the right people in, but yeah its all ready to go. When the time is right it’ll be out.

Who is producing the album?

Myself and Fred Kindt, who is great to work with. He’s got his own band, The Slow Show, which are doing pretty well. Its much more fun collaborating.

Did you study music/voice in a formal setting, or pick it up on your own?

Once upon a time i was formally taught the piano, but I taught myself guitar and taught myself how to sing. The internet is a wonderful thing.