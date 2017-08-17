Behind The Music: Interview With Sweden’s Brilliant Nervous City | Nervous Self! !

“G-d Knows What” is the debut single of Swedish singer/songwriter David Josephson, aka Nervous City | Nervous Self. It’s a beautiful song, full of wistful melancholy, and is quite unlike anything around. Yet at the same time, it is elusively familiar, too.

And as you’ll see when you read the interview, Josephson is sui generis: intelligent, humorous and a real human being, bereft of camouflage and full of candor.

Read and enjoy.

How would you describe yourself?

I’m just your ordinary 36-year-old teenager. Still searching, still dreaming, still sad – and maybe most importantly; still caring.

What is the most trouble you´ve ever gotten into?

Oh, it feels like every step I´ve taken lately has gotten me into trouble. Or at least made me feel troubled. I don’t want to rank the troubles. “Trouble, oh trouble move away, I have seen your face and it´s too much for me today,” as one cat once sang.

What´s your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

As a notorious singer, and to my neighbors’ bad luck, I pretty much sing constantly. I love it, or am addicted to it. It can change my mood and give me back my hope. When I want to belt out I tend to pick up Swedish punk legend Thåström´s older stuff and crank up the volume and sing along. I can do that for hours.

What singers/musicians inﬂuenced you the most?

Leonard Cohen, for the wisdom and poetry! Rufus Wainwright, for the beauty and grandeur! Ryan Adams, for the sadness and the songs! Eddie Vedder, for the sensitivity and big heart! Cat Power, for the voice and “Colors and the kids!”

Where do you ﬁnd inspiration for your songs?

I tend to write all the time, and I tend to sing all the time. I realized today that writing comes from a sense of overwhelm. Not necessarily in a bad way – although that can happen too – but beauty can also be overwhelming. Even reaching a conclusion with some thoughts can be a bit overwhelming. I simply can´t imagine living my life without writing about it, analyzing it. It would feel empty. Since a couple of years songwriting is hardly a conscious act. The songs keep coming, although it can take some time to ﬁnish them up.

What´s the story behind the name Nervous City | Nervous Self?

I was at an art exhibition in my former home town Berlin and it portrayed how the development of the modern city in the early 20th century, with all its intensity and nervousness, also affected the artists and thus the art. And that is also my experience; the cities we live in affect us more than we initially believe. They shape our personality because they too have a personality.

According to the press release you´ve spent the last few years “in the dark”. What have you been doing there in the dark?

Those are not my exact words but I did live in Berlin these years, and there it took me about a year to change a lightbulb, so no wonder I got stuck in the dark. Well at least I kept singing, and I kept writing, but unfortunately I kept going out too – from the dark into the dark, I guess.

I really like your new song “G-d knows what.” What inspired the song?

It started off as a kind of remake of a song I ﬁrst wrote in Swedish, but then turned into its own thing. The Swedish version never quite felt ﬁnished and I couldn´t let the song go. And then suddenly I was back home in Stockholm, as lost as ever, and I felt a need to reach out to the world and share my sense of defeat. Sharing is caring, right? I think the song is inspired by my commitment to music, but also by a paradoxical commitment to less positive human behavior.

How have your fans and reviewers responded to “G-d knows what?” Has the response been positive?

My brother said it was my best song so far, that´s always something. Other than that I´ve been getting quite a bit of positive response from bloggers and smaller radio stations around the globe – especially in the UK. Swedish media tends to be overwhelmingly silent. Which is the Swedish way of showing love.

Are you happy with the way “G-d knows what” came together?

Yes, we worked quite a bit on that one. I changed the melody and key of the song several times until I was just kind of half singing half talking through it all. It felt more honest that way. Same with the lyrics – I rewrote it until it felt real to me. I´ve reached the age when you realize that it´s totally meaningless to make music if it has any kind of lies in it. I really love the atmosphere we created with this track, it´s dark and hopeful at the same time. I and Emil took the morning commuter train to Thomas´ studio in Uppsala and then home in the evening. We had some good days.

Will you be dropping an EP or full album in the near future? If so, what can you tell me about it?

Apart from the next release in Swedish – which is going to be something extraordinary – the plan is to release an EP with Nervous City | Nervous Self in the near future, followed by a full album in the somewhat near future. The songs are already written, they just need to be recorded – which is always the critical part.

Any plans to tour in the future?

I tend to confuse plans and hopes – sometimes leaving me hopeless. But plans and hopes of a US tour are very much alive.