Behind the Music: Kiki Rowe – Interview with Sony Music’s New Star

Kiki Rowe just dropped a new single. It’s called “Come My Way,” and it’s straight on fire. It features Khalil and carries a slick pop/R&B flavor. Since 2014 and the release of her self-titled EP, Kiki has been a bright star on the music world’s radar. The Toronto Star picked her as “One To Watch.” And she just signed with Sony Music. So when given the opportunity to interview her, how could I resist?

While interviewing Kiki, I discovered she has a contagious sense of humor, along with beau coup smarts and is both eloquent and articulate. Read and enjoy!

What is the most trouble you’ve ever gotten into?

I lent a friend my mom's car and he crashed it. I think you can imagine how much trouble I was in for that one. LOL!

What’s your favorite song to belt out in the car or the shower?

"I Dare You to Move" by Switchfoot.

What singers/musicians influenced you the most?

Chris Brown, Justin Bieber, Drake and The Weeknd.

How do your influences affect and shape your music?

I take different things away from all of my influences. I'll even notice after a song is done subconsciously some parts may have a similar vibe.

How would you describe your style of music?

R&B/Pop.

Where do you find inspiration for your songs?

I can find inspiration through any real situation, good or bad, that I've been through.

You recently signed with Sony Music. How has signing with a major label changed the way you approach your music, if at all?

No matter where I'm at in my career, I'm never going to approach my music any differently. Sony has been completely supportive of my vision from Day 1.

Major media outlets have picked you as “One To Watch.” Does that type of recognition and the expectations that accompany it trigger feeling pressured to live up to the expectations, or not?

It’s great to be recognized and, yes, I'm not going to lie, there is some pressure that comes with it. But not so much pressure that I feel I have to "live up to anything." I'm always going to do me no matter what.

What is your songwriting process? Do the lyrics come first, followed by the music? Or vice versa?

It happens in a bunch of different ways. Most of the time melody comes first and then lyrics to the melody. Sometimes it’s to a beat I get from a producer, other times I write while playing piano. I may even wake up in the middle of the night and voice note it on my phone then go back to sleep , LOL.

How have your fans and reviewers responded to your new single “Come My Way?” Has the response been positive?

So far the response has been super positive. I'm excited to see what the future holds for it.

How did you come to team up with Khalil?

Khalil and I had been talking about doing a record together for a while before I even wrote “Come My Way.” I've always really liked his voice and when I decided it would be cool as a duet I knew our voices would really complement each other and that he could probably relate to it also.

Are you happy with the way the single came together?

Yes! Feels like it was meant to be.

Who produced the single and the video?

Blaq Tuxedo produced the song and Aaron A. directed the video. I’ve worked with them before and I love working with both of them.

Will you be touring any time soon?

I have some shows coming up this summer, but I really would love to get on tour soon.

Are you working on any new songs?

I'm literally always in the studio working on new music!

Will you be dropping a new EP or full-length album in the future?

There is no specific date for an album as of now, but I'm working on new songs for it every day. I just want it to be perfect.

Did you study music in a formal setting or pick it up on your own?

I studied classical piano at the National Conservatory of Music.