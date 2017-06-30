Behind The Scenes of Bonelang’s “Michelada” Music Video

With pride month closing out this week, I’m thrilled to share Bonelang’s music video for “Michelada” as well as a behind the scenes clip.

Bonelang completely removed their presence from the almost 6-minute short film to challenge queer binaries. Instead, they recruited interdisciplinary artist and teacher DW McCraven to demonstrate her true story about the numerous battles that underlie within her identity as a queer person of color. She has the only starring role in the film, portraying each character.

DW McCraven said that “Michelada,” which took two years to produce to perfection, “is a transformative work. Not only does it express intersectionality centered on my present existence, it creates constructive social commentary because of the relationships that were built in the process. Two years of brown queer women collaborating with cisgender men is proof that we can positively coexist when we decide to appreciate, listen, and allow space for each other.”

In addition, Samy.Language (one half of Bonelang) took some time to discuss the project in an exclusive journal entry below.

“Dear Folk, Making this film was dangerous. I fear writing about it as a hetero white (or half white, however y’all want to look at it, I don’t really give a fuck) male as I don’t want to speak on behalf of queer women of color in America, so this little diary entry, if you will, will be solely about experience. DW and Kinga taught me a lot about true allyship; about what it takes and looks like to activate yourself as both a positive force and an outsider to the LGBTQ community; about what it really looks like to use your platform to tell alternative narratives without your own self-interest poking through the work. Our process was tumultuous and lengthy. It wasn’t always polite and we hit some roadblocks along the way but I wouldn’t change a thing about the journey. I’m proud to call everyone involved with the project a friend as I’m proud to call this project a success. DW is an intense talent and I was honored to be trusted with this story. Love, Samy”

Bonelang is Samy.Language and Matt Bones. The two have been making music together since the age of thirteen. Their sound borrows from genres all across the board including indie rock, jazz, and rap. For the past three years, they've worked ceaselessly on their debut body of work Venn Diagrams which includes three official videos, a four-part short film series, a merch line, a two-part album, and an art book.