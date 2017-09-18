Behind The Scenes of Finnish 2018 Presidential Campaigning

I work as a creative director and it sounds abstract but ultimately my job is to create change. Creativity is the ability to see, and the willingness to put in work to do things in a better way. A director is simply someone who can lead people and manage projects. It has nothing to do with job titles. And, although all this sounds simple in practice, it’s really hard in reality.

World-renowned Finnish architect, Alvar Aalto, designed a special boat that was used for transportations to his summer house in 1955, Aalto gave the boat the name NEMO PROPHETA IN PATRIA (no one is a prophet in their own land), which appears to refer to the feelings of the already internationally recognized architect towards his position in his own country.

It took a several months once back in Finland before I was able to make my move to Sweden, and even though I have a strong international track-record, I was struggling to get clients in my own country. I decided to contact the parliamentary assistant of Mr. Pekka Haavisto. Mr. Haavisto is the green party’s representative in 2018 Finnish presidential election.

Photographer: Eeva Suutari. On one of our the meetings, Mr. Haavisto stated, “a true leader never needs to raise his voice in order to be heard.” Our ambition was to capture a mix of sensitiveness, determination, and positivity in this image.

Why did I decide to contact Mr. Haavisto?

To me, he represents change.

His track record in international politics and foreign affairs is undeniable. Finland has a long history of advancing equality in the world, and Mr. Haavisto is openly gay. After a few seismic shifts backwards politically in the US, Europe and Finland, it felt more and more important to support something I believe in: having an open, international mind-set, fighting for ecological values and the future of this planet, and believing that we’re all created equal – no matter what our skin color, sexuality or gender is. Especially as in Mr. Haavisto’s case, all these values are backed up with an impressive, cosmopolitan career in politics.

So, on a beautiful spring morning I met up with Mr. Haavisto, his parliamentary assistant, Alviina Alametsä, and his campaign manager, Riikka Kämppi at Hotel Kalastajantorppa in Helsinki. I walked in reminding myself that world leaders like Dalai Lama, George H.W. Bush, and Ronald Reagan have visited this hotel over the years. The initial meeting was pleasant, it was easy to get along with Mr. Haavisto and his core team. It felt like it could be possible to make things happen together. Mr. Haavisto impressed me with his skills to interact with different people in totally different type of environments regardless of the platform.

So how was it to work for a person who wants to become the next president of the country that celebrates 100 years of indecency this year? And how was it to work with people who all want to get their share of that pie?

Well, to start off,

It was shockingly inefficient. My background is from the world of business and entertainment. I’ve even worked in super fast-paced cities, like Seoul and New York City, so meetings in the cabinets of the parliament felt slovenly. As Finland is a small country; not only our businesses, but, our politicians need to able to work more productively in order to create enough value. “Less but better”,like the German industrial design guru, Dieter Rams, summed up as the definition of what is good design.

Secondly, it was contradictory,

I met people who were extremely nice and confident on the other hand, I met people who were extremely rude. I met people who were thirsty for power, while I met people who were really trustful and clearly confident about themselves. Furthermore, I met people who understood that change is needed, yet people who seemed to be scared of change.

Photographer: Eeva Suutari Mr. Haavisto didn’t like the background of this photo. I told him that using minimal, natural materials is the coolest thing on earth right now.

After creating the visual identity of Mr. Haavisto’s 2018 presidential campaign, www.haavisto2018.fi, there are a few questions to be answered….

Did they listen to my advice as much as my clients normally do?

No, but I still feel I was able to make change happen.

Am planning to expand my career into politics?

No, there are more industries open to change that I think fit my capabilities. Although, the overall experience was enlightening and educating.

Am I still planning to vote for Mr. Haavisto after getting a peak into the behind the scenes of his campaign and personality?

Yes.

Finland needs change.

Photographer: Eeva Suutari Mr. Haavisto was photographed at Alvar Aalto House in Munkkiniemi. Mr. Haavisto grew up around that area of Helsinki, in Munkkivuori.

- Timo Kiuru

