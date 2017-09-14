Behind the Scenes of Online Shopping: the Fulfillment Center

For most people, online shopping entails an exhausting period of time dedicated to browse sites to find the perfect product, then comes weighting on the options by reading reviews, to then continue to search and compare in order to get the best deal. And this is only half of it, then comes the wait! Oh the wait, this part could be devastating – is like a kid waiting for Christmas morning but without knowing when it will be. As hard as this process sounds, there is a much more complex one happening right after the “place order” button is clicked. This mysterious development is what makes possible that your packages show up on your doorstep, and we will uncover the mystery next.

When an online purchase is made, the warehouse holding the product is notified. Many times the actual department store (Khols, Sears, Bloomindales, etc) don’t even have the merchandise in their facilities. You may have noticed that the variety of products found online is much wider than at the brick and mortar store. This is what makes products available at a lower price online - no need to pay clerks, store rent, utilities, etc.

Once the payment is processed and cleared by the accounting personnel, then the order goes to the warehouse/fulfillment center. Here a staff member picks it up the package and leave it to the packers who make sure to wrap it good enough to survive the journey to its final destination.

Fulfillment Centers such as Ameriworld Enterprises, have stock from many companies and they can store from toys to shoes, from heaters to casino slot machines and from quinoa to cosmetics, so you never know who your product’s last roommate could have been. The complexity that takes to manage a fulfillment center dedicated to products sold online can only be effectively ran with the latest technology and experienced personnel.

Many times, companies manufacture their product overseas at an incredible low cost and end up paying more money in distribution services, including shipping fees than what their product cost them.

However, to make money you need to spend money and because of the size of the American market, everyone wants to make it here.