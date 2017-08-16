Behind The Scenes: The Making Of “Tomorrow’s Too Late,” The Hit Video From Noah Parker

Three weeks ago, Noah Parker released a new music video, called “Tomorrow’s Too Late.” Huff Post had it first and I had the opportunity to review it. And it’s lit! The video already has almost 60,000 hits and accrues thousands more each day because not only is the song fantastic, but the video is killer. And by the way, Noah releases his next single, called “Radio,” this coming Friday. So watch for it!

The extraordinary factor of the video is that it was written and directed by Noah Parker, the singer/songwriter. Most singer/songwriters utilize a high-profile director for their videos because of the analogous esthetic doctrine associated with visual media: the parameters of a cinematic production are vastly dissimilar to musical production. However, Noah wanted the video to display the basic vulnerability of relationships, thus allowing viewers the luxury of emotional identification with the video’s subject matter.

“Tomorrow’s Too Late” is a contemporary pop song about the most powerful of human emotions – love, which is simultaneously the most fragile of emotions. The force of human love is a self-sustaining process. The first accretion may be slow or fast, but it increases according to direction. And “Tomorrow’s Too Late” is about the potency and turbulence of love for an old flame. The kind of love that is cataclysmic because it produces an emotional discord that refuses to be extinguished, and that won’t allow the matter to rest in abeyance.

In “Tomorrow’s Too Late,” Noah Parker has crafted a song stridently asserting the vitality of lost love. A song that is plump with nostalgic memories, yearning sadness and vain regret about a seemingly lost cause that continues to hang in the air like smoke.

The song’s lyrics are visceral, grabbing the listener’s heart strings, tugging relentlessly by means of evocative hooks that refuse to leave your head. “Tomorrow’s too late. I keep waiting, waiting.” Anyone who’s ever been in love knows the feeling, the tumescent emotion that for irrational reasons won’t be quelled and won’t dissipate.

Fortunately, the filmmakers had the foresight to make three video clips of the making of the video. In the clips, Noah discusses his artistic vision for the video, along with why he utilized a backdrop of slides. He describes his songwriting process, the art of crafting a hit song. Viewers are allowed glimpses into the development, choreography, rehearsal and technical complexity involved in creating a three minute video. In other words, there’s more to making a music video than standing in front of a camera strumming your guitar and singing.

