Behold, 41 Dad Jokes In 4 Minutes

Nothing compares to the unadulterated corniness of a good old-fashioned dad joke.
If you’re a fan of this special brand of humor, you’re in for a treat. Vlogger and new dad Hank Green (brother of author John Green) released a new video titled “41 Dad Jokes in 4 Minutes!”
Watch the video above for some lovable, eye roll-inducing comedy.
Also on HuffPost
More:John Green Hank Green
Comments
SUBSCRIBE TO & FOLLOW PARENTS
HuffPost Parents offers a daily dose of personal stories, helpful advice and comedic takes on what it’s like to raise kids today. Learn more
Newsletter