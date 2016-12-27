PARENTS

Behold, 41 Dad Jokes In 4 Minutes

"To the man who stole my thesaurus, I have no words for how angry I am!"

12/27/2016 10:22 am ET
Caroline Bologna Parents Editor, The Huffington Post

Nothing compares to the unadulterated corniness of a good old-fashioned dad joke.

If you’re a fan of this special brand of humor, you’re in for a treat. Vlogger and new dad Hank Green (brother of author John Green) released a new video titled “41 Dad Jokes in 4 Minutes!”

Watch the video above for some lovable, eye roll-inducing comedy.

H/T Tastefully Offensive

Also on HuffPost

More:

John Green Hank Green
Suggest a correction
Comments
Behold, 41 Dad Jokes In 4 Minutes

CONVERSATIONS