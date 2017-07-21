Behold The Title Of 'American Horror Story' Season 7

Drumroll please ... the upcoming season of “American Horror Story” will be titled “Cult.”

Murphy announced the theme of the seventh installment in FX’s anthology series on Thursday night in a series of tweets that kept fans waiting for over an hour. After eliminating “Colony,” “Hive” and “Ann Coulter” as potential options, all was revealed.

AHS: CULT — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 21, 2017

But what does it mean? The “Glee” creator has already shared that the new season would somehow tackle the 2016 presidential election during a visit to “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” in February.

“Well, I don’t have a title. But the season that we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through,” he said. “So I think that will be interesting for a lot of people.”

Earlier this month, Murphy announced when he would disclose the season’s theme on social media, writing that “suddenly ... it will all make sense.”

Official American Horror Story Season 7 title will be revealed Thursday July 20. And suddenly... it will all make sense. — Ryan Murphy (@MrRPMurphy) July 11, 2017

For months, Murphy has been teasing the title of the politically driven season, posting increasingly disturbing images on social media.

In May, he kicked things off with a drawing of a nightmarish elephant ― possibly a nod to the GOP mascot ― and then took the buzz up a notch last week with a photo of a person swarmed with bees.

The Emmy winner has gone back and forth on how President Donald Trump and presidential rival Hillary Clinton would appear in the season but ended speculation once and for all weeks later.

“The themes of ‘American Horror Story’ have always been allegories,” he said. “You will not see [Donald] Trump and [Hillary] Clinton as characters on the show.”

However, we will see series mainstays Sarah Paulson and Evan Peters return to the franchise, as well as newcomers Billy Eichner, Billie Lourd, Alison Pill, Leslie Grossman, Colton Haynes and the most recent addition, Lena Dunham.

And if that wasn’t enough, Twisty the Clown is also officially back to make regular appearances in your nightmares.