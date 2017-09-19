Being A Mummy With Mastocytosis

Mastocytosis is a rare condition, so if you don’t know what it is you’d be in the majority of people world wide. The National Organization for Rare Disorders describes it as a rare disorder characterized by abnormal accumulations of mast cells in the skin, bone marrow, and internal organs (liver, spleen, gastrointestinal tract and lymph nodes).

For each person with Mastocytosis it’s different. For me, right now, to my knowledge, my condition is not yet systemic and it may never be. I am simply covered in a pigmentation which looks like reddish brown freckles and can suffer from shortness of breath, nausea, diarrhoea, my throat sometimes feels swollen and my skin hurts terribly if I am faced with triggers. This can be anything from extremely cold wind to stress or certain foods. It’s a learning process which was easy to manage when it was just me and hubby. But now we have two children, I have to be extra careful and manage my condition properly.

For example, I was walking to play group with my daughter in the pram and son in a baby carrier. I live in a very hilly neighbourhood and it was blowing a gale. All the same, I decided to walk there, after all, it was only 15 minutes away. By the time I arrived, I was shaking, my skin had flared up and my stomach ached. Now I couldn’t just sit there, my daughter was pulling at me to join her at the play kitchen and drag out a ride on toy to play outside with. I immediately try to explain to another mum I knew there if she could please lend me a hand until I felt better. Having type 1 diabetes, she immediately took me seriously and was a great help to me. It’s very hard for me to listen to my body, I have always been a person who pushes themselves and I often feel like I actually don’t know how to slow down. I remember thinking when I was younger that I was unfit even though I would exercise frequently. The pain I felt I didn’t attribute yet to my condition, so I would attend boot camp with my husband and work out until my lips were purple. I couldn't keep up. My skin pained, I couldn’t breathe and I felt so unwell by the end of it. I’d ask him why everyone was looking at me and the instructor would ask if I was ok. Nowadays, I am very different.I avoid strenuous cardio. And with two little ones in tow, I need to be careful with what I eat, because I can’t be out of action for the afternoon with nausea and an upset stomach.

When mummy does get a flare up and the rash is very visible, I have had the odd little person at playgroup come up to me and ask me ‘what’s that?’ Parents are generally embarrassed but I have no issue with it and explain it the best I can in simple terms. My daughter has asked me once ‘why are your feet dirty?’ simply because my feet often cop the brunt of the rash by the end of the day and can even look purplish around the sides.

When I was in hospital having our second child at the beginning of the year I had a mast cell degranulation episode. This is equivalent to an anaphylactic episode for people with mastocytosis. Just one lot of medication I had taken before and been fine with, set me off. My blood pressure went down, my heart started racing and I struggled to breathe. My skin was sweating all over, I was red and thought I was going to die to be honest. The doctors and nurses were able to quickly read my file that my obstetrician prepared, and gave me two shots of adrenaline and I was brought back to normality. I was monitored on the cardiac ward for the day and went back to maternity by the evening. When events like this happen to you, it makes you realise what is truly important in life. I for one feel like this episode put me in a position where I don’t worry about the petty things in life and try my best to only focus on what is most important. I know that day could have been it for me, especially if I was at home. It also now makes me take my condition seriously.