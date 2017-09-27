Quora, Contributor A place to share knowledge and better understand the world.

Being a Single Father to an Autistic Son Has Involved a Lot of Sacrifice

09/27/2017 04:12 pm ET
Sally Anscombe/Getty Images

What have you given up for your son or daughter? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer by Jason Miller on Quora:

I gave up pretty much everything I was accustomed to.

My son’s mother was a recovering addict with plenty of sober time. But about a week after giving birth she went back to drugs and alcohol. For the sake of my sons health and safety I was forced to remove her from my home, and get sole custody.

My son is almost 2 now and is diagnosed with autism. So it takes a lot of effort to direct and teach him all by myself.

As a single dad raising an infant to toddler all alone:

  • I gave up my full time engineering job making $160k a year because I have to take care of my son full time. Thankfully I have 15 yrs living expenses saved up.
  • I’ve given up my social life. No time to spend with friends much as a sole parent. It would be nice to have a guys night out every now and then, but that is not an option.
  • I’ve given up my sleep. No co-parent to switch off with. Since he is teething really bad still, the nights are dreadful.
  • I’ve given up a lot of happiness. Don’t get me wrong, I love my son and he makes me happy. But without a two parent household I no longer can enjoy many of the things I used to since he is too young at this stage and still requires constant supervision. My whole life right now is dedicated to him. This is compounded by the fact I have zero support, all my family lives hundreds of miles away. Men get postpartum depression too; I think I was more prone because I’m doing it alone and it is overwhelming.
  • I’ve given up thinking I will have an ideal family. Let’s face it, there is a huge stigma attached to being a single dad. It blows my mind when I take my son to the park and other parents randomly comment “it’s so amazing to see a man spending time with their child” REALLY??? I always thought fathers should be spending time with their children. Bottom line is, as a single father raising an autistic toddler alone, I don’t have time or effort to meet anyone, and given the situation with the mother, I’m scared really to even try at this point.

Those are just a few things I’ve given up by becoming a parent. I know in time, as he gets older things will change for the better. But for now I’ve given up almost everything that made me who I am because the love I have for my son is greater than the love for myself or anything or anyone else. He is my world and my responsibility.

This question originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world. You can follow Quora on Twitter, Facebook, and Google+. More questions:

This post is hosted on the Huffington Post's Contributor platform. Contributors control their own work and post freely to our site. If you need to flag this entry as abusive, send us an email.
Being a Single Father to an Autistic Son Has Involved a Lot of Sacrifice

CONVERSATIONS