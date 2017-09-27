Being a Single Father to an Autistic Son Has Involved a Lot of Sacrifice

What have you given up for your son or daughter? originally appeared on Quora - the place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

I gave up pretty much everything I was accustomed to.

My son’s mother was a recovering addict with plenty of sober time. But about a week after giving birth she went back to drugs and alcohol. For the sake of my sons health and safety I was forced to remove her from my home, and get sole custody.

My son is almost 2 now and is diagnosed with autism. So it takes a lot of effort to direct and teach him all by myself.

As a single dad raising an infant to toddler all alone:

I gave up my full time engineering job making $160k a year because I have to take care of my son full time. Thankfully I have 15 yrs living expenses saved up.

I’ve given up my social life. No time to spend with friends much as a sole parent. It would be nice to have a guys night out every now and then, but that is not an option.

I’ve given up my sleep. No co-parent to switch off with. Since he is teething really bad still, the nights are dreadful.

I’ve given up a lot of happiness. Don’t get me wrong, I love my son and he makes me happy. But without a two parent household I no longer can enjoy many of the things I used to since he is too young at this stage and still requires constant supervision. My whole life right now is dedicated to him. This is compounded by the fact I have zero support, all my family lives hundreds of miles away. Men get postpartum depression too; I think I was more prone because I’m doing it alone and it is overwhelming.

I’ve given up thinking I will have an ideal family. Let’s face it, there is a huge stigma attached to being a single dad. It blows my mind when I take my son to the park and other parents randomly comment “it’s so amazing to see a man spending time with their child” REALLY??? I always thought fathers should be spending time with their children. Bottom line is, as a single father raising an autistic toddler alone, I don’t have time or effort to meet anyone, and given the situation with the mother, I’m scared really to even try at this point.

Those are just a few things I’ve given up by becoming a parent. I know in time, as he gets older things will change for the better. But for now I’ve given up almost everything that made me who I am because the love I have for my son is greater than the love for myself or anything or anyone else. He is my world and my responsibility.