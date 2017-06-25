Being an adult means so many things: from having integrity with your word, being responsible and communicating as an adult. It is easy to fall into the little girl or little boy syndrome: reverting back to our younger age-self as it feels safer than standing up to an adult standpoint. Often we do not realize our emotions are taking over.

The more conscious we become, we will be able to catch ourselves more quickly to move to a space of being an adult. If two adults engage in a scenario with integrity, looking truly at themselves and being responsible for their actions; a true team can exist. Whether it is a love relationship, friendship or work, people can only thrive when they come from this space.

As humans, we will always go backwards and begin to blame, judge and create conflict. Letting go of negativity and being aware you are here is the first step towards non-suffering. Once a person continues to show up without integrity: saying they will do something and does not follow through: trust is lost with the other. If an agreement is made to take responsibility for an action and not followed through on, the other will also loose trust. The best we can do once this occurs is be vulnerable and authentic letting the other know you see your part and how it must impact them. Seeing the impact on others you create by not following through is the highest form of being an adult.

A true relationship can exist knowing the other is looking at themselves and two adults are being adults.