Being Black in the Tech Industry: Advice for Aspiring Entrepreneurs

Written By Evan Rose

Born in 1987 and raised in a diverse suburb of New York City, I entered the world during a time of change. My parents were among the first that benefited from affirmative action; my mother attended Harvard College, Kennedy School, and Law School and my father studied Electrical Engineering & Computer Science at MIT from undergrad to PhD. I was introduced to their friends, and from a young age I knew that I would have a strong network of guidance and support should I choose to go into Business, Law, or Academics.

As a child, I was always interested in designing and creating things but it wasn’t until after college that I discovered the world of technology. Though I initially found computer science to be quite challenging, eventually I found my niche, and fell in love with it. I found that it provided an outlet for my creativity, and much to my delight, that outlet was lucrative. I immersed myself in books and conferences on coding, and after several endeavors I founded my current company: Rose Digital. I’m writing today to talk about my journey as a black entrepreneur in the tech industry.

Let’s start with a statistic. According to a report by CB Insights in 2015, only one percent of venture-backed tech companies were founded by a black person. From my experiences, this has been scarily true. My area of tech, Web and Mobile App development, is dominated by White and East/Southeast Asian men. Companies led by these men also absorb the vast majority of the funding. This creates an interesting environment for young black entrepreneurs. It necessitates a self-starting attitude as mentors are sparse in the industry. Unfortunately, it is also easy to face discrimination in the professional world. Non-black peers underestimate your abilities and potential. Being black in a homogeneous industry puts stress on the entrepreneurs who make it to represent the entire race in professional environments and break down stereotypes while they’re at it.

Despite the inherent difficulties and obstacles I was bound to encounter as a black entrepreneur, I believe the challenges I’ve faced have ultimately made me a better person, businessman, and leader. This is my advice to the next generation of aspiring black tech entrepreneurs:

1. Choose your niche wisely - Take your time identifying specific areas of tech where there will be disruptive innovation happening. These are the areas where you can learn skills and be part of (or start) career making companies. If you are looking now then invest in data science, VR/AR, genetic engineering or material science related to additive manufacturing. These are just a few of a number of industries that will shape society in the next century. Some of the spaces I listed require traditional education; others like VR/AR and data science really only require time, access to free online courses from top schools and a willingness to put in work. Whatever you do, don't try to boil the ocean and be a generalist. Choose a space or industry that you are truly passionate about and immerse yourself in it. Your specialization will pay dividends in the form of better networks and more opportunities.

2. Being in tech doesn't have to mean you're a quant - For the non technically inclined, not coding or being technical doesn't mean you can't be in tech. When it comes down to it, you either make the product or you sell the product. Within the latter there are trees within trees of specializations that can be mission critical for tech companies. The other piece is that many companies in the ‘tech’ space are not built on technical innovation. Many companies can use commodity tech like WordPress and build incredible companies/products. Don't let not being technical stop you from starting.

3. Share your learning and don't be afraid to ask for help - Your path to learning tech or starting your tech venture is incredibly valuable. I spend a significant amount of time reading the stories of other businesspeople, both historical and contemporary. We all want to know how others think, strategize and achieve. Share your story with others. This has the dual benefit of crystallizing your learnings for yourself, as well as others, while also attracting folks who could one day be partners, employees or just peers. In the technical realm this takes on a special meaning. If you're just learning to code, consider putting your work out there on GitHub and sharing it through Reddit, hacker news or other mediums. When I was just learning I was embarrassed by my code because I knew how much I didn't know and I was afraid people wouldn't want to talk to a newbie. What I didn't realize is that nobody is going to point and laugh--they'll jump in and help. The tech community is incredibly friendly if you ask for help humbly. I can't count how many times I have been saved from walking off a code cliff by kind strangers on Stack Overflow.

Entering the tech industry and prospering in it can be difficult for African-Americans; there are few black leaders which translates to fewer mentors that share experiences integral to the identity of the average African-American. Despite the inherent difficulties, it is still very possible to achieve success. Finding the right niche and immersing yourself in community forums can help you pursue your passion and find like-minded individuals, which is incredibly useful. Lastly, it is of paramount importance that we in the black tech community begin to create a strong network (like those in business, law, and academics), so that we might decrease the difficulties of entry for the next generations and lay the framework for a more robust community in the future.