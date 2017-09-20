All bets are off for Southeast Cartel — or SEC — as they release their newest joint "Black Sheep." Summer is almost over but the clique may not be slowing down anytime soon. Since dropping off their first mixtape "Buhay Pa Ang Rap" (Rap’s Alive) in 2012, the Filipino hip hop group has recruited a wide assortment of music in service of their own sound world. Following "On Air Mixtape" in 2015, they have pushed their bilingual sound further. This year, SEC quickly got noticed and was picked to perform for the 2017 TDot Fest, dubbed the largest urban music showscase. The public square in downtown was packed by spectators as spit their rhymes in Filipino and hooks in urban slang. It seems to be working well for the flock composed of Barkly Biggzz, Check One, Keith Skillz, Raygee, Vera Vision, Pipoy, Rydeen, and Franchizee. Since everyone had moved to Canada at some point, they all agree to highlight the background they’re exposed to. On Instagram, they posted: “Music has no language barrier. It's a universal language.”

With their debut album, SEC has chosen to highlight their collective experience of struggling to fit in and being accepted as the concurrent theme for its seventeen-track listing. Thus, the title Black Sheep. In their attempt in priding themselves as outcasts, they’ve included a basic intro and a few comedic interludes at a time when the album skit began to be less prominent. On the skit “Drinking Session” they paid respect to their predecessors, citing Mastaplann, Sun Valley Crew, Death Threat, Salbakuta, Gloc9, Tupac, Bone Thugs, Snoop Dogg as their influences and have cleared that they also listen well beyond the borders of hip hop and R&B. For that, this outing can be considered as a concept album that merits discussion for its sheer volume, aside from the members’ solid effort.

Exactly what does being the different look like? In “We The North” Check One answers “Paalala ko lang ako parin to/ sumulat na tulad ng mga iniidolo/ nakalingon palagi sa pinanggalingan/ at naniniwalang ang Tagalog ay iikot ng mundo” (Just a reminder, this is still me writing like how my idols did always looking back where we came from and believing Tagalog will turn the world). Raygee, in the third verse, describes it being “Unfamiliar with their ways, yet after the years/ Look at the man I became.” This process of becoming is extended as he touched on the natural science of the sun feeding the maple leaf. Where he gives the image of the flags, the former speaks about his native the Philippines, and the latter represents Canada. When it comes to production, the records are riding in tandem with trap music, a subgenre of hiphop that has been on high charts for the past decade. The track “Bagong Alamat” (New Legend) does not miss on this template: a constant stream of closed hi-hats creating those skittering beats layered over half-time rhythms and offbeat claps, all may be too familiar to anyone with a passing knowledge of contemporary rap. As in other songs, Pipoy spits with an unhurried tone that listeners can easily follow. “"Itaas ang kamay, sabay sa palakpak! Ika'y umindak! Tayo'y aangat!” (Raise your hands and clap in tune! Let your body flow! We will rise up!)

In “Quatro Uno Seis” the young emcees stay closer to more declarative voice. Here is Rydeen, the only girl in the team, at her cockiest: “Kami ang walang paki sa mga opinyon/ Kung mundo ay gubat, kami mga liyon” (We don’t care about others’ opinions. If the world is a forest, we are the lions) Often, the bars are punched with repeated hooks that the joint tastes the same and loses its flavour. Compare 4.1.6 with parses of “Pare Ayos Lang” (Everything’s Alright Homie). More interestingly, the music video for P.A.L. is wittingly created with a running time of four minutes and 16 seconds. The three digits pertain to the area code covering Toronto while the last number, six, has become synonymous to the city, a cultural invention popularly associated with rapper Drake. There’s a ton of references to this in the album, which is stylized Black6heep, perhaps droning on about hood credentials. It’s also apparent with “Sick Side” but it serves as a departure point from the ride of the former two songs mentioned. The sixth track and the ninth “Kill Em With Kindness” are their more blatant attempt at blending the rough with the smooth, the grimly expressive and the purely laidback. Biggz blends singing with rapping: “We just gotta ignore them haters,/ We bring the music that will slap them on their faces/ We steady puffin' on them trees/ While my homies rolling one for me/ Puff puff pass then we feel easy.”

Of course, hip hop music was born out of sampling. Throughout its evolution, producers looked to sections of other sound records and took portions of them for reuse as accompanying beats. “Pera” delivers this lusty come on with a sample of Alicia Keys’ “No One” from her 1997 album “As I Am.” Is this in reference to A$AP Rocky’s “Pera” which sampled "No One's Gonna Love You” of The S.O.S. Band? Anyhow, Vera Vision shows off his lyrical range here with a bunch of down beats. Anyone may also notice “Gusto Ko Lahat” which is a nod to chipmunk soul is a reprisal of their other single “All I Need” that’s looped with pitched-up reverbs in ambient soundscape.

“Black Sheep” (Track 12) helps give the album some shape at it carries on the energy of the 808s and vocal chants. A handful of other tracks — “Mr. JD,” “Halimaw,” and more — also bear out the also bear out the group’s ability and commitment to innovate by meshing genres and styles. Lambs ought to be guilt offerings though as the sequence of the tracks could have been more cleverly cut to let the storyline of the whole album flow.

When the crew was invited to the music festival they were asked how to label their music. To which Franchizze replied “Tagalog Rap.” There’s no denying, production ain’t easy, especially if you’re coming from the margins of the mainstream industry. And he explains this in another skit “We The North.” The text of which can be read as a manifesto: “Kahit gaano man kalakas ang bagyong nagdaraan, hindi pa rin malabong umusbong. Balang araw, aanihin ang magandang biyaya mula sa Poong Maykapal. Manatiling panatag ang kalooban. Saludo sa lahat ng migranteng Pinoy, lalo na sa Canada. Tuloy ang laban.” (Even though the storm’s are raging, it is not impossible to spring back. Remain resolute. Salute to all migrant Filipinos, particularly in Canada. The fight continues.)

Hip hop is in the tradition of cultural forms expressed to making the least count and claiming as their own. That’s what Southeast Cartel is doing some sneaky greatness in their debut release. The darker the skin, the less you fit in? Perhaps, here’s where they could catch up more: to speak of specific struggles and conflicts of their time beyond the trappings of gangsterism.

Black Sheep album is out on Spotify, Google Play, Apple Music/iTunes, and their website www.southeastcartel.com

Tracklist:

1. Intro (skit)

2. Quatro Uno Seis

3. All I Need

4. Bagong Alamat

5. Drinking Session (skit)

6. Sick Side

7. Gusto Ko Lahat

8. Pera

9. Kill ‘Em With Kindness

10. We The North (skit)

11. We The North

12. Black Sheep

13. Halimaw

14. Smoking Session (skit)

15. Diksyunaryo

16. Mr. JD