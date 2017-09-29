My heart goes out to Abel Cedeno, the young man who felt he had nowhere to turn when he was being ridiculed with racist and homophobic slurs. People may think I have no right to feel sorry for someone who killed a fellow student, but I’ve always been sensitive to those being “picked on,” which was a phrase used when I was in school eons ago. “Picked on” seemed so much less menacing than bullying; if you can’t handle being “picked on” then there was something wrong with you and not the ones doing the picking.

It was only recently that I actually spoke to my siblings about how my being bullied when I was in grade school in many ways defined who I am today. Once I got into high school, it seemed I’d managed to get beyond it; however, I rarely brought it up for fear that it would open the floodgates again. The child I was in third grade didn’t understand what caused the ridicule, but when I returned to school after a few days recovering from having my tonsils out—(back then it was a bigger deal than it is today)—classmates suddenly said I had bugs. It wasn’t until I was older that it occurred to me that they thought I had been absent due to lice, which, fortunately, wasn’t the case. But I suppose “fake news” was prevalent even then. Kids would avoid me and say if anyone touched me, they, too, would get bugs. This went on for so long that I finally dared to approach my teacher to ask for her help to make it stop. She relied on the adage: “Sticks and stones will break your bones, but names will never hurt you.” In other words, just put up with it, which was pretty much what Cedeno was told. I was grateful when the school year ended and hoped by the fall that fourth grade would be different. But it wasn’t. The kids picked up where they’d left off, but it seemed to be worse and affected my school work and home life.

My parents didn’t know how to deal with it and one evening during supper while my situation was being discussed over hamburgers and boiled potatoes, my father snapped at me and said it was probably something I brought on myself. In other words, don’t be such a baby and get over it. I think he was frustrated that he didn’t know how to handle the situation so it was up to me to do so. I found retreating to my bedroom was the safest place to be, but each day I’d have to get on the school bus and deal with being picked on, and began to believe maybe I did deserve it.

Eventually, it got so bad that my parents had to meet with the school principal who in turn met with my teacher. Apparently, she was reprimanded for not nipping it in the bud and called me out into the hallway, just her and me, with the classmates staring at us with curiosity. There was no comforting hug or apology. Instead, she stamped her foot, yelling at me, asking why I hadn’t told her what was going on. Did she really not see what was going on? I was too afraid to tell her that I expected the same adage my previous teacher used to handle it and didn’t see any reason to tell her. She then instructed me to stand out in the hall by myself while she went into the room to instruct the students not to pick on me any further. She then came out to get me. Here I was this frail young thing having to walk back into the room with all eyes on me knowing that I was the one who got them in trouble. I no longer heard that I had bugs, but it was clear when kids still avoided me they thought otherwise—or at least have me think otherwise.