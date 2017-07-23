Being OK With Being OK

Resisting what is is a common source of human suffering. Thus, when we are not feeling "OK," trying to fight or resist this state is futile at best. It used to be that people felt uncomfortable or ashamed about struggling and kept their struggles to themselves. Nowadays, struggling has become so normalized, that we feel guilty when we are not struggling because everyone around us is. We have become conditioned to struggling and being in a state and space of struggle. We tell ourselves that to not struggle is to not fit in. We tell ourselves that if we are not struggling, we are not working hard enough, we are not trying hard enough, we are not being "good" enough.